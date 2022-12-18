Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Malayali artists get ‘Idam’ to showcase their works

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali artists got an exclusive space at Ernakulam Durbar Art Gallery to display their works as part of the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.Conceptualised by well-known artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathy and P S Jalaja, the ‘Idam’ exhibition consists of 200 artworks created by 34 contemporary artists, including 16 women artists, from all over Kerala.

According to the organisers, the exclusive space has been arranged as part of the 10th anniversary of the Biennale.The exhibition gives space for installations that use modern possibilities, including multi-media, sculptures of differing aspects, and paintings and photographs arranged in varying order.

“At Idam, people can witness the capability of artists to overcome their personal sufferings and transform their experiences into something beautiful. A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of Idam. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art,” said Jalaja, one of the curators.

Malayali artists’ works having a contemporary international appeal can be seen at ‘Idam’, said Jiji. According to Radha, Idam is like the coloured pieces in a kaleidoscope that gives an amazing visual treat.

At the inauguration of the exhibition, Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth and secretary Balamuralikrishnan honoured the curators. The exhibition will continue till curtains fall on the Biennale on April 10.

