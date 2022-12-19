Excise officer suspended for running foreign jobs racket in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An excise civil officer has been suspended for running a jobs racket. Ernakulam North Paravoor police have registered four cases against Aneesh, an officer with the Ernakulam range. According to R Jayachandran, excise deputy commissioner, Ernakulam several people approached the office claiming that Aneesh had swindled them with promises of jobs in Russia.

“As complaints poured in, we informed the headquarters and the excise commissioner ordered the suspension of the officer. We referred the matter to the police and multiple criminal cases were registered at various stations. There will be an internal probe as well. The officer was on leave for a long time and could have acted for financial gain,” he added.

North Paravoor police said Vishal of Elamkunnapuzha, Vishnu of Kottuvally and Shibu Thomas of Pathanamthitta have been named co-accused. “Vishal and Vishnu are friends of Aneesh. The accomplices also accepted money from people who trusted Aneesh. All the complainants were offered jobs with a

company named Creative Wine Co.

The accused are absconding and more complaints against them have been received at other police stations as well,” North Paravoor SHO Shojo Varghese said. Kaitharam native Saneesh, 33, was offered a farm job for which he paid Rs 2.59 lakh in May this year. Bibin Babu, 24, of Vaikkom lost Rs 1.99 lakh after being promised a salesman’s position.

Similarly, George Joseph, 24, of Vaikom was cheated of Rs 1.84 lakh after being offered the job of a yard worker at the same Russian firm. None of them was recruited nor was anyone reimbursed the money. “Most of the complainants transferred money to an account at the SBI Cheriyapilly branch. We are tracing transactions made by the accused. Attempts are being made to track them down,” an officer said.

