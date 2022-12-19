Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to get first sound pollution level monitor within two weeks

Monitoring system installed near the GCDA office in Kadavanthra spending Rs 5 lakh

Noise Pollution

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi will soon have its first sound pollution level monitor indicating the real-time noise level in the city. The  Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has installed the monitor near the GCDA office in Kadavanthra spending `5 lakh and it would become functional soon. 

The board had earlier installed real-time air quality monitoring system at Vyttila, MG Road and Eloor. KSPCB, Ernakulam, chief environmental engineer P K Baburaj said display screens showing sound pollution levels were sanctioned in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram as part of a project. In Thiruvananthapuram, the monitor will be installed near the airport. 

“The installation of the monitor in Kochi has been completed and the KSEB has provided the electricity connection. It is yet to get internet connectivity. We expect that the monitor will become functional within two weeks. The facility will help the citizens know the noise level and it will help authorities take measures to reduce the sound level,” he said.

The KSPCB is also procuring more hand-held sound level meters to be used in Kochi. Recently, the KSPCB Ernakulam invited tenders for procuring three hand-held sound level meters for `8.25 lakh. 
“Currently, we are also assisting the police to detect sound pollution levels. When the police receive complaints regarding sound pollution, we assist them in recording the noise level. The sound pollution caused by modified vehicles is also detected using the sound level meter. So, we decided to get additional equipment and the tendering process is on,” a KSPCB official said.

In March, the Kerala High Court ordered the police to ensure citizens a pollution-free environment and protection against noise pollution. The order was issued after a Kollam native approached the court alleging that a religious institution in his neighbourhood was causing noise pollution and affecting the peaceful living.

