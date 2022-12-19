Korean music enthrals Biennale audience

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The love for music knows no borders, and it was proved right in Kochi on Saturday night. Renowned Korean composer Seo Jung Min had the Biennale audience on their feet with a special music show ‘YOUtopia’.

Seo Jung Min and her ensemble crooned Korean traditional music as she instantly struck a chord with the music lovers who thronged the Cochin Club auditorium.

The ‘reverberation of Korean music and movement’ was the first such experience for many in the crowd who applauded the dazzling performance. They had a night to remember as Jung Min, who played the 25-string gayageum, presented traditional music in a contemporary style.

Her team has been performing at international venues for the last nine years. Her interests, in particular, are to examine the environment she finds herself in, capture small moments of daily life, and sublimate them into impressive music with new nuances, by being inspired by other artists.

