Home Cities Kochi

Korean music enthrals Biennale audience

Seo Jung Min and her ensemble crooned Korean traditional music as she instantly struck a chord with the music lovers who thronged the Cochin Club auditorium.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Muziris Biennale (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The love for music knows no borders, and it was proved right in Kochi on Saturday night. Renowned Korean composer Seo Jung Min had the Biennale audience on their feet with a special music show ‘YOUtopia’.

Seo Jung Min and her ensemble crooned Korean traditional music as she instantly struck a chord with the music lovers who thronged the Cochin Club auditorium.

The ‘reverberation of Korean music and movement’ was the first such experience for many in the crowd who applauded the dazzling performance. They had a night to remember as Jung Min, who played the 25-string gayageum, presented traditional music in a contemporary style.

Her team has been performing at international venues for the last nine years. Her interests, in particular, are to examine the environment she finds herself in, capture small moments of daily life, and sublimate them into impressive music with new nuances, by being inspired by other artists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Muziris Biennale
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp