Employer booked for torturing youth over missing money

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into the incident in which a 25-year-old man was allegedly tortured by his employer. The police said the victim-- Riyas N of Karunagappilly, Kollam -- suffered burn injuries after the employer along with his friends placed hot iron box on his hand.

Based on the complaint lodged by Riyas with Infopark police station, cases have been registered against Saith Naseer and three other identifiable persons.

The police said the victim was working as a salesman at the medical shop owned by Saith Naseer. Saith blamed Riyas for the missing of `1.5 lakh from the medical shop, and on November 28, the employer along with the three other accused forcefully took Naseer in a car.

They locked him up in a room on the first floor of Saith’s house and tortured him continuously for days. He was kept in their custody till December 1. They forced him to sign a document agreeing to work in the medical shop for a year. When he refused to sign the document, the accused pressed a hot iron box on his right hand. They also threatened to finish him off if he revealed the incident to anyone, said the complaint.

