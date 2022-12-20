Home Cities Kochi

Football fans attack police near Kaloor stadium, 3 arrested

Civil police officers Lipin Raj and Vipin, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to a private hospital.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three youths were arrested for attacking police officers during the celebration of Argentina’s victory in the World Cup finals. The youths attacked the police officers when the latter questioned them for blocking vehicular traffic at Kaloor Stadium junction on Sunday night. As Argentina lifted the cup, the youths rushed to the road making loud noises and blocking  traffic in an inebriated condition.

The two police officers from Kochi North police station, who were on patrol duty, asked the youths to move away from the road, which infuriated them. Arun George, 31, Sarath, 32, and Rivin, 33, all natives of Kaloor, were arrested on Monday. They were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody. A search is on for the other two accused who are on the run, police said.  

Civil police officers Lipin Raj and Vipin, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to a private hospital. According to the police, the incident occurred when the fans dispersed after watching the final game on the stadium premises. The assailants roughed up and dragged the police personnel on the road. The video footage of the attack surfaced on social media platforms soon after the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp