Football fans attack police near Kaloor stadium, 3 arrested

KOCHI: Three youths were arrested for attacking police officers during the celebration of Argentina’s victory in the World Cup finals. The youths attacked the police officers when the latter questioned them for blocking vehicular traffic at Kaloor Stadium junction on Sunday night. As Argentina lifted the cup, the youths rushed to the road making loud noises and blocking traffic in an inebriated condition. The two police officers from Kochi North police station, who were on patrol duty, asked the youths to move away from the road, which infuriated them. Arun George, 31, Sarath, 32, and Rivin, 33, all natives of Kaloor, were arrested on Monday. They were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody. A search is on for the other two accused who are on the run, police said. Civil police officers Lipin Raj and Vipin, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to a private hospital. According to the police, the incident occurred when the fans dispersed after watching the final game on the stadium premises. The assailants roughed up and dragged the police personnel on the road. The video footage of the attack surfaced on social media platforms soon after the incident.