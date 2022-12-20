Kochi’s own ‘socialist’ Meghalaya  

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, Meghalaya is nowadays on the travel wishlist of many Malayalis. Of late, the northeastern state blessed with hilly terrain, forests, waterfalls, and caves – has evolved as a major tourist attraction in India.

It may come as a surprise to many, down south, in Kochi, there lies another ‘Meghalaya’. Yes, Kochi’s own Meghalaya let’s call this one Meghalaya (Kochi) near Muppathadam Junction in Kadungalloor panchayat.

Not many people here know how this place got such a bizarre name. Finally, I spot a septuagenarian resident, Narayanan Nambeesan, who traces the toponymy to the 1970s. Narayanan attributes the nomenclature to two CPM workers, K Moosa and Manali Kareem. “Now this locality has all amenities such as roads, water, and power. But that was not the case some decades ago,” he says.

“Travelling to this area was an arduous task, as it was located on hilly terrain, and there was no proper road. One had to trek to reach this place.” Moosa and Kareem were part of the Kerala Socialist Youth Federation (KSYF), which later became the DYFI. “They came here to set up a unit,” says Narayanan, who used to be a member of KSYF.

“At that time, Meghalaya (northeast) was in the news for all the wrong reasons, owing to its lack of infrastructure facilities. Travelling to the northeast was considered an adventure. Drawing parallels to the conditions that existed in this area, Moosa and Kareem named the branch ‘Meghalaya’. Thereon, the place came to be known as Meghalaya.”

Narayanan says many youngsters visit the place out of curiosity. “Also, some local cricket players named their team ‘Meghalaya’. And the name has stuck on,” he adds.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

KOCHI: Known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, Meghalaya is nowadays on the travel wishlist of many Malayalis. Of late, the northeastern state blessed with hilly terrain, forests, waterfalls, and caves – has evolved as a major tourist attraction in India. It may come as a surprise to many, down south, in Kochi, there lies another ‘Meghalaya’. Yes, Kochi’s own Meghalaya let’s call this one Meghalaya (Kochi) near Muppathadam Junction in Kadungalloor panchayat. Not many people here know how this place got such a bizarre name. Finally, I spot a septuagenarian resident, Narayanan Nambeesan, who traces the toponymy to the 1970s. Narayanan attributes the nomenclature to two CPM workers, K Moosa and Manali Kareem. “Now this locality has all amenities such as roads, water, and power. But that was not the case some decades ago,” he says. “Travelling to this area was an arduous task, as it was located on hilly terrain, and there was no proper road. One had to trek to reach this place.” Moosa and Kareem were part of the Kerala Socialist Youth Federation (KSYF), which later became the DYFI. “They came here to set up a unit,” says Narayanan, who used to be a member of KSYF. “At that time, Meghalaya (northeast) was in the news for all the wrong reasons, owing to its lack of infrastructure facilities. Travelling to the northeast was considered an adventure. Drawing parallels to the conditions that existed in this area, Moosa and Kareem named the branch ‘Meghalaya’. Thereon, the place came to be known as Meghalaya.” Narayanan says many youngsters visit the place out of curiosity. “Also, some local cricket players named their team ‘Meghalaya’. And the name has stuck on,” he adds. What’s in a name Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com