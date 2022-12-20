Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s own ‘socialist’ Meghalaya  

Not many people here know how this place got such a bizarre name. Finally, I spot a septuagenarian resident, Narayanan Nambeesan, who traces the toponymy to the 1970s.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

pic| a sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, Meghalaya is nowadays on the travel wishlist of many Malayalis. Of late, the northeastern state blessed with hilly terrain, forests, waterfalls, and caves – has evolved as a major tourist attraction in India.  

It may come as a surprise to many, down south, in Kochi, there lies another ‘Meghalaya’. Yes, Kochi’s own Meghalaya let’s call this one Meghalaya (Kochi) near Muppathadam Junction in Kadungalloor panchayat. 

Not many people here know how this place got such a bizarre name. Finally, I spot a septuagenarian resident, Narayanan Nambeesan, who traces the toponymy to the 1970s. Narayanan attributes the nomenclature to two CPM workers, K Moosa and Manali Kareem. “Now this locality has all amenities such as roads, water, and power. But that was not the case some decades ago,” he says. 

“Travelling to this area was an arduous task, as it was located on hilly terrain, and there was no proper road. One had to trek to reach this place.” Moosa and Kareem were part of the Kerala Socialist Youth Federation (KSYF), which later became the DYFI. “They came here to set up a unit,” says Narayanan, who used to be a member of KSYF.  

“At that time, Meghalaya (northeast) was in the news for all the wrong reasons, owing to its lack of infrastructure facilities. Travelling to the northeast was considered an adventure. Drawing parallels to the conditions that existed in this area, Moosa and Kareem named the branch ‘Meghalaya’. Thereon, the place came to be known as Meghalaya.” 

Narayanan says many youngsters visit the place out of curiosity. “Also, some local cricket players named their team ‘Meghalaya’. And the name has stuck on,” he adds. 

What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp