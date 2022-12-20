My ‘Messi moment’ at IFFK

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Look who we are, we are the dreamers. We make it happen ‘cause we believe it’

The lyrics of BTS fame Jungkook’s World Cup song echoed in my ears as I walked up to the podium to receive the award for the best reporter. For me, it was as high as a moment like Lionel Messi winning the World Cup since I was getting such recognition for the first time in my past eight years of reporting from the fest.

This award finally achieved the impossible. Never have my school report cards ever excited my parents or teachers. But this award instituted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy finally caught their attention. And that is why it has easily turned into the most cherishable moment of 2022 for me.

World cinema to an extent was very foreign to me. However, when looking past the eight IFFKs I have covered, except the one in 2020, the serious films, their makers and the beauty of world cinema all became a revelation. And I found a world beyond the blockbusters of Mohanlal, Mammootty and King Khan.

My experience was quite similar to the movie Last Film Show. In the Gujarati feature directed by Pan Nalin, the protagonist is nine-year-old Samay. Like him, at first, the panorama of films was a play of light and shadows for me. But later the lives and happenings of the world portrayed artistically provided an experience that can be best summed up as enlightenment. And I’m sure, I’m not alone in this.

This was the first IFFK after the fear of the pandemic subsided. And for film enthusiasts, this one offered a rich packaging of cinema, many enjoyable to every common man. The new artistic director Deepika Susheelan did justice to her part.

More than looking at the chaos and calamities, my eyes tend to wander to movies with mundane life stories. And Hindi movies such as Zwigato, A Place of Our Own, Jaggi, Israeli movie Concerned Citizen and Italian film Lord of the Ants are a few of my picks.

My friend succinctly put the experience of being a journalist at IFFK. “Yes, the deadlines always spoil the movie-watching experience,” she said when we were waiting to meet actress turned director Nandita Das’s interview. I immediately realised how right it was. However, even with all the pressure to keep the deadline, I enjoyed the eight days of celebrating and breathing movies.

IFFK is also a space to meet and greet big wigs of World cinema. Even Nandita Das said how she values audience feedback here for her films. The presence of celebrated filmmakers like her inspires women and technicians in the Malayalam industry too. I think in a way IFFK has created a movement over all these years.

For photographer Deepu, it was a means of storytelling through his lens. According to him, the vibrancy of youth is always changing. And what better place than IFFK can reveal the ideologies of youth.

KOCHI: ‘Look who we are, we are the dreamers. We make it happen ‘cause we believe it’ The lyrics of BTS fame Jungkook’s World Cup song echoed in my ears as I walked up to the podium to receive the award for the best reporter. For me, it was as high as a moment like Lionel Messi winning the World Cup since I was getting such recognition for the first time in my past eight years of reporting from the fest. This award finally achieved the impossible. Never have my school report cards ever excited my parents or teachers. But this award instituted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy finally caught their attention. And that is why it has easily turned into the most cherishable moment of 2022 for me. World cinema to an extent was very foreign to me. However, when looking past the eight IFFKs I have covered, except the one in 2020, the serious films, their makers and the beauty of world cinema all became a revelation. And I found a world beyond the blockbusters of Mohanlal, Mammootty and King Khan. My experience was quite similar to the movie Last Film Show. In the Gujarati feature directed by Pan Nalin, the protagonist is nine-year-old Samay. Like him, at first, the panorama of films was a play of light and shadows for me. But later the lives and happenings of the world portrayed artistically provided an experience that can be best summed up as enlightenment. And I’m sure, I’m not alone in this. This was the first IFFK after the fear of the pandemic subsided. And for film enthusiasts, this one offered a rich packaging of cinema, many enjoyable to every common man. The new artistic director Deepika Susheelan did justice to her part. More than looking at the chaos and calamities, my eyes tend to wander to movies with mundane life stories. And Hindi movies such as Zwigato, A Place of Our Own, Jaggi, Israeli movie Concerned Citizen and Italian film Lord of the Ants are a few of my picks. My friend succinctly put the experience of being a journalist at IFFK. “Yes, the deadlines always spoil the movie-watching experience,” she said when we were waiting to meet actress turned director Nandita Das’s interview. I immediately realised how right it was. However, even with all the pressure to keep the deadline, I enjoyed the eight days of celebrating and breathing movies. IFFK is also a space to meet and greet big wigs of World cinema. Even Nandita Das said how she values audience feedback here for her films. The presence of celebrated filmmakers like her inspires women and technicians in the Malayalam industry too. I think in a way IFFK has created a movement over all these years. For photographer Deepu, it was a means of storytelling through his lens. According to him, the vibrancy of youth is always changing. And what better place than IFFK can reveal the ideologies of youth.