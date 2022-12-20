‘Sreedharan appearing for Periya murderers unethical’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming out heavily on former Congress leader C K Sreedharan, who left the party and joined CPM recently, Ramesh Chennithala, former opposition leader, said that his decision to appear for the accused in the Periya double murder case in the court is highly deplorable. “His act is not suited to the legal profession and is highly unethical. The attempts to save the killers is against professional ethics and he should backtrack from it. It is highly deplorable that after switching over to CPM, Sreedharan will appear for the accused,” Chennthala told reporters on Monday. Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal were murdered by CPM workers in 2019 at Periya in Kasaragod. Sreedharan, former DCC president, and a lawyer by profession, recently joined the CPM.