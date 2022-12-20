That sinking feeling  

Nayana Nair and Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is a welcome change that society is more freely discussing mental health these days. Celebs opening up about how they battled mental health conditions has certainly helped, spurring several discussions online as well as offline.

As we gear up to bid goodbye to 2022, and welcome a fresh New Year, one mental health topic that has gained wide attention is anxiety. A couple of days ago, sports buffs were left stunned when a 22-year-old, rising NBA star Tyrell Terry called it quits, citing anxiety. Similarly, popular American actor-singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about her long battle with anxiety and depression in a documentary, ‘My Mind and Me’.

Indian stars such as Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli, too, have publicly discussed their mental health conditions in the recent past. Smashing stigma is vital in the current times we live in as there has been a 25 per cent spike in the prevalence of anxiety and depression after the pandemic broke out, according to the World Health Organization.

And Kerala is not insulated from this global epidemic. “Yes, there has been a drastic rise in anxiety disorder cases,” says Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. “Especially among adolescents and the elderly people.”

Covid curbs added social barriers and they did take a toll on many people. Youngsters may have been hit worse. According to the report by the US National Library of Medicine, “multiple studies have revealed that senior citizens are faring better mentally than younger groups”.

Though the curbs have been lifted, several people still struggle to socialise again. Recurring episodes of social anxiety became the norm for some. “I wasn’t able to keep up well during the lockdown period,” says Ann Mathews, 20, of Kochi. “I had experienced social anxiety episodes before the pandemic, too. But the intensity and frequency of angstful episodes have gone up now. I found comfort in my bedroom; anywhere out of that space triggered anxiousness. Now, I’m trying to come out of the cocoon.”

Ann adds that she had once broken down in front of her parents when her anxiety peaked. “Their aloof response made me feel like my issues weren’t important at all,” she says. “From then on, I never felt like opening up to them.” Sharon Jose, 25, of Kottayam, is going through a similar phase. “I was doubtful about choosing the ideal career path. Pressure and constant queries from my family and relatives forced me to cut socialising,” she says.

“I developed a fear of being answerable to everyone, and this caused anxiety. After a break of two years hit by the pandemic, now I have landed a job. Yet, the anxiety pangs continue to haunt me. I still need some time to prepare myself before I head out somewhere.” She, however, believes parents or the past generation cannot be blamed for appearing insensitive. “They were brought up and conditioned in such a way,” says Sharon. “Mental health would have been their least concern in their younger days. When anxiety peaks, I would crash physically as well. My parents see it as ‘laziness’, and that makes me feel all the more pathetic.”

Palakkad-native Arifa Iqbal says she initially thought pandemic curbs would do good for the introvert in her. “But, honestly, solitude got a bit tiring,” she says. “I felt tired of being the only person who ‘listens’ to me. I began craving for attention, and since I was mentally tired, I left people on read, I used to respond only when I had the energy to and when I was in a good headspace.”

Arifa traces anxiety woes to her teenage years. “Stepping outside my house would make me anxious, especially while alone. Even now, going to a store and asking for things or getting on public transport all by myself are nerve-wracking experiences for me,“ she says. “I believe the roots lie in childhood trauma. I had to go through a lot, including colourism, and financial struggles at home. At some point, I felt that all of these were my drawbacks.”

Parents, take note

Veteran psychiatrist and Kerala State Mental Health Authority member Dr C J John says issues such as anxiety should not be trivialised or shoved under the carpet. “Not just parents, nobody should trivialise another person’s negative emotions while they open up,” he adds.

“We have to validate their issues and try to relate to their problems, and say encouraging words like ‘we shall overcome this together’ or ‘let’s develop the skill to get past this’. When parents deny children’s issues, they are encouraging them to brush their problems under the rug. Once that aggravates, they may resort to dangerous distractions such as drugs.”

John, too, notes a rise in anxiety woes among youngsters, including adolescents. One of the most common disorders faced by the youth today is social anxiety, he adds. Take the case of Nandana Nair, a Class 10 student. She had her first social anxiety episode at the age of 10. “I was really scared to get on the stage for a dance performance,” she recalls. “I was performing after a break. I was stressed out, thinking whether I could perform well or not. The outfit, heavy ornaments… I was feeling suffocated, and I fainted. I broke my chin in the fall, and had to get three stitches.”

Nandana still goes through similar anxiety pangs, especially while taking to stages. “The doctor has given me a medicine to be taken before stage performances, and I am coping better,” she adds.

Seeking anonymity, a journalist friend reveals how social anxiety almost wrecked his career. “I was once an ace at presentations and public speaking,” he says.

“But, being a perfectionist, once I was left distressed about a team presentation thrust upon my head at the final moment. I had a panic attack on stage. That embarrassment crushed me. Thereon, it was a freefall. I could not attend even normal meetings. It was frustrating. I had to take therapy to come out of that shell. The aftereffect still exists, though.”

John says life has become “more challenging” for youngsters now. “Whenever there is a threat or challenge, the natural human reaction is to ignite anxiety,” he adds. “Anxiety at an optimal level motivates one to perform and overcome. If it goes beyond the limit to the pathological level, it spoils the performance, affects confidence, makes one more self-aware, and probably projects the negative sides of a personality more into one’s mind.”

Youths who suffer from anxiety disorders typically experience impairment in social, family, and educational domains of functioning, he says. “If anxiety is beyond a certain level, one should seek medical help, and not shy away from medication or therapy,” he adds. There are some phobic states, and some of them can have an irrational fear anywhere like public transportation, crowds, or being outside the home.“Even if it evokes anxiety, don’t run away from the situation; start facing them,” says John.

On the rise

The prevalence of anxiety disorder has drastically increased, especially during covid pandemic and post-pandemic. “Statistically, 6.5 per cent of the population suffers from some anxiety disorder that requires treatment. Anxiety is a discomfort directed at a vague internal non-conflictual threat,” says Dr Arun.

“The most common anxiety disorder to be seen recently is Illness anxiety disorder i.e., a person having the fear of disease and being afraid of whether they’ll be cured or not. Another common anxiety disorder is a panic disorder which has the symptoms of a heart attack, but it’s not a heart attack. Social anxiety disorder is another disorder, the fear of facing other people in the fear of getting embarrassed.”

There are biological reasons causing anxiety disorder, he explains. One reason under biological reasons is genetic. Genetically, some people are predisposed to develop an anxiety disorder. “Another reason is the difference in levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and norepinephrine. These neurotransmitter levels are usually low in people who have anxiety disorders. So to normalise these levels, they may have to take medication,” he adds.

Panic attacks

Grace Robin, a final year BA journalism student at Madras Christian College, Chennai, recalls one of the panic attacks she experienced. “Whenever I get a panic attack, my body starts shivering. I become very weak like I can’t stand straight. I feel like I am about to faint, I get palpitations, my heart will begin to beat very fast, and I tend to fall,” she says. “My psychologist advised me to take deep breaths and distract my mind by describing things around me. All these are just a momentary way to sort it out.” Traumatic experiences in the past too can trigger panic attacks, says an expert. Keerthana (name changed) started experiencing panic attacks due to a traumatic incident. “I was sexually harassed by my classmate. The incidet used to replay in my head when I’m not engaged in any work. It usually starts with a small stomach ache and breathing difficulty, and I start crying. Sometimes I black out. I didn’t inform anyone because I was embarrassed. Now I am under medication,” she says.

Things to try for coping with anxiety, fear, and panic

Talk to yourself: Think about your favourite things, picture your loved one, say kind things to yourselves

Describe the details of your environment, for example, you can point out details like: “the walls are white”, “this is a black shoe” etc

Run cool or warm water over your hands and face

Grab onto a chair or a pillow as tightly as possible and try to imagine transferring whatever you are feeling to the object in your hands

Touch different objects around you like a pen, a jacket, a chair, or the walls, and focus on the textures of these objects

Focus on your breathing

Do not try to do everything at once – set small targets that you can easily achieve

Do not avoid situations that make you anxious – try slowly building up time spent in worrying situations to reduce anxiety gradually

How to cope with anxiety

Treating the neurotransmitters level by providing medication.

Healthy lifestyle

8 hours of sleep

Ensure physical activities like exercise

Social connectivity

Focus on your hobbies and bring creativity

