Sloth wroth

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas and New Year are around the corner. The Biennale and Cochin Carnival are already on. Now, even as the city proudly welcomes international as well as domestic tourists, authorities here are still scrambling to complete even basic infrastructure works at prominent tourist spots such as Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

Social observers slam officials for the tardy job. “Works at several places in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry including drainage, smart road and toilet facilities are yet to be completed,” says Better Kochi Response Group president S Gopakumar.

Residents in the area, too, raise the same question: despite knowing that the city was going to witness huge crowds, why were the works delayed?

Chungam bridge

“The work on the Chungam Bridge, connecting Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, has been dragging over the past year,” says Abdul Asif, a resident near Calvathy in Fort Kochi. “Tourists get stuck without knowing which route to take. Meanwhile, daily commuters have to take a longer route, paying up to `80 extra, to reach the other side.”

An artist participating in the Biennale, Biju Ibrahim, notes that the bridge is a heritage site, believed to have been built by the Brits. “I don’t know why such a crucial project is taking so long,” he says.”: It’s not just about the tourists and artists like us… the residents have been struggling for long.”

According to CSML officials, the bridge project will be completed by March 2023. “The bridge’s design had to be revised at least five times, causing delays,” says an official. “Hopefully, the work will be completed by March 2023. The piling work on one side has been completed and the work on the other side is progressing.”

Commuters waiting for Ro-Ro

Road works

Several roads leading to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are in bad condition. “While hosting a global event that expects over 10 lakh visitors, the basic works on roads and drainage should have been planned and executed better,” says local councillor Antony Kureethara.

A CSML official says only “tarring works are remaining” on some of the stretches. “The unexpected rain due to cyclone Mandous delayed the tarring work,” the official adds. “The smart road work on Thamaraparambu to Kamalakadavu Road, too, is progressing fast. It was found that the assigned contractor was delaying the work. Hence, the work was re-tendered to a new contractor.”

Where is Ro-Ro?

Sethusagar 1, one of the two roll-on roll-of vessels plying on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, has stopped operations due to technical glitches. “One of the two Ro-Ro is often out of service,” Majnu Komath of Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma.

“The Cochin Shipyard has been trying to procure spare parts from Denmark for over a month now. The rise in the number of tourists, especially on weekends, is causing trouble with only one vessel in service. The corporation has no answers when asked about the delay.”

Meanwhile, the State Water Transport Department is planning to launch ‘Special Boats’ services in view of the tourist season. “However, it is still in the proposal stage; we don’t know when they will start,” adds an SWTD official.

Dilapidated walkways

The walkway stretches near the Fort Kochi beach are in a shoddy state. “Nothing has been done by the CSML. The footpaths on roadsides and the walkway towards the beach are still in bad condition,” points out former mayor K J Sohan.

A nearby resident, Mohammed Ashraf, adds: “There is a barricade of CSML before the damaged walkway near the beach. The condition of the beach, too, has been the same for years. We were expecting the officials to repair it before more tourists arrive. But they haven’t bothered to do so.”

