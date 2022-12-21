Home Cities Kochi

Weghorst, Mbappe & some Dunkirk spirit   

In the quarterfinals clash, Argentina had gotten off to a 2-0 lead, courtesy Lionel Messi and Nahuel Molina.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kylian Mbappe (Photo | AP)

By S Neeraj Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two spectacular comebacks from the Qatar World Cup capture the spirit of 2022 for me: the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, and France in the final. Both against the eventual champs — Messi’s Argentina. 

In the quarterfinals clash, Argentina had gotten off to a 2-0 lead, courtesy Lionel Messi and Nahuel Molina. The Dutch, however, clawed back into the game with a goal by the towering Wout Weghorst in the 83rd minute. In the 10th minute of stoppage time just seconds left the 1.97m-tall centre-forward struck again. 

Boy, oh, boy! What a match it was. And what a fight by Wout as someone who came into football adamantly going “against the wish of his parents”, he has served the sport well. 

Born into a well-off family, Wout’s parents wanted him to join the family business rather than chasing an “impossible dream”. Wout found little encouragement in his budding days. 

“Countless well-meaning people urged me to give up football,” he once said in an interview. “They told me, ‘Forget football you are not good enough.’”

Wout proved doubters wrong. And his heroics shall be remembered by the sporting world for long. 

The other performance that has already gone down as one of the most exciting comebacks in sports history was the French resurrection attempt against Argentina in the grand finale. 

Kylian Mbappe’s hat trick went in vain as the match went into a penalty shootout, and La Albiceleste conquered the final glory with ease. 

However, his gritty fight after 80 minutes of sheer domination by Messi & Co was a reminder that ‘It isn’t over until it’s over’.   

‘It isn’t over until it’s over’: that’s the spirit the never give up spirit I seek to carry forward from 2022 to the New Year. 

The dictionary defines the phrase as: “The final outcome cannot be assumed or determined until a given situation, event, etc., is completely finished.”    

The phrase was popularised by American baseball legend Yogi Berra when he said “it ain’t over till it’s over” about his team’s comeback in the 1973 National League.  

Many of the Yankee star’s quotes are today known as ‘Berra-isms’, or bizarre statements that seem bereft of logic, but offer some food for thought. 

Here are a few gems:

  •  “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
  •  “You can observe a lot by just watching.”
  •  “It’s like déja vu all over again.”
  •  “No one goes there nowadays, it’s too crowded.”
  •  “The game is 90 per cent mental, and the other half is physical.”

Some Berra-isms come under what is called tautology “the saying of the same thing twice over in different words, generally considered to be a fault of style”. 

Old-school English teachers and editors insist on taut or “concise and controlled’’ prose. The use of unnecessary words is a cardinal sin, they would maintain.       

Here is an example: “I woke up at 6am in the morning.” Chop that ‘in the morning’ to keep it taut. Get the drift?

“At that moment in time” is another example. “In time” can be mercilessly culled. The same applies to ‘in advance’ when it comes to warnings, and ‘future’ in the case of plans. 

Tautology, however, has another relevance, when viewed in the logic sense: “a statement that is true by necessity or by virtue of its logical form”.

‘It isn’t over until it’s over’ is a classic example. 

Mark Twain sums it up tautly in his autobiography: “I do not find that the repetition of an important word a few times say, three or four times in a paragraph troubles my ear if clearness of meaning is best secured thereby. But tautological repetition which has no justifying object, but merely exposes the fact that the writer’s balance at the vocabulary bank has run short and that he is too lazy to replenish it from the thesaurus that is another matter. It makes me feel like calling the writer to account.”

Okay, time for me to step out and soak in the festive spirit that is making a comeback after two years of pandemic ennui. Wish you a spirited week ahead!

Enter into the spirit: “To show one’s interest in enjoying a social event by actively participating in its activities, dressing appropriately, etc.” 

In good spirits: “Feeling happy or cheerful; in a good mood.” 

A kindred spirit: “A person who shares several fundamental beliefs, ideas, convictions, sentiments, attitudes, or interests with oneself.” 

Lose (one’s) spirit: “To lose one’s vigour, energy, hope, or resolve; to become resigned or complacent.” 

Spirit away: “To take, sneak, or carry someone or something away in a mysterious, secretive, or furtive manner.”

Out of spirits: “In an irritable, dejected, or unhappy mood; feeling despondent or discouraged.”

The spirit is willing, but the body/flesh is weak: “One has the desire or intention to change or do something beneficial, but lacks the resolve or motivation to do it.” 

Be with (one) in spirit: “To offer some form of moral support to a gathering or undertaking where one is not able to be physically present. The phrase is typically used to let one know that the person in question wants to be present  though they cannot.” 

The spirit of the age: “The ideals, beliefs, styles, ideologies, etc., of a specific period of time.” 

Fighting spirit: “A passion or zeal for doing something, even in the face of challenges.” 

The moving spirit: “A person who is the catalyst or founder of an organisation, movement, etc.” 

Guiding spirit: “Someone who is influential or an inspiration to others.”

Free spirit: “Someone who does not conform to social norms or expectations.” 

The Dunkirk spirit: “An attitude of strength, determination, and camaraderie during a difficult and adverse time or situation. Refers to the evacuation of allied troops from Dunkirk, France, carried out by several civilian boats during World War II.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp