Home Cities Kochi

An island of possibilities

Sculptor Chithra’s work speaks volumes on body politics

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The sculpture complex ‘Thuruth’ set up by artist Chithra E G at the Biennale’s ‘Idam’ is turning heads for its portrayal of body politics. Questions suggesting the possibility of the human body as means to express and experience art are being raised by each maquette on display at ‘Thuruth.’

The unfinished yet evocative sculptures are part of ‘Idam’, at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulam, meant exclusively for contemporary arts from Kerala, a first-of-its-kind initiative of the Biennale. 

“Chithra’s sculptures have always been based on the human body. In ‘Thuruth’ too, many maquettes made using terracotta and finished in clay are on display,” says curator Jiji Scaria. “Each maquette carries different messages as separate entities, there also exists a common thread binding them together.” 

Chithra says transforming natural thoughts to sculpture is her style. “Different thought streams, ideas, anxieties, celebrations, emotions - everything came together to form ‘Thuruth.’ Most figures are that of women at work. Through ‘Thuruth,’ I reveal my emotions and a surrealistic mode of approach,” she says.
Chithra is a recipient of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi award and the National Youth Artist scholarship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp