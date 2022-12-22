Kerala to host women’s theatre fest after 24 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The capital will host the Women’s Theatre Festival in Kerala from Friday, after a gap of 24 years. The festival, organised by Nireeksha Women’s Theatre in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture and Department of Cultural Affairs, will feature around 14 plays by women directors in various genres. The three-day fest, which will be held at Vylopilly Sanskriti Bhavan, will kick off on Friday.

“It’s the first time in India that a women’s theatre group is organising a National Women’s Theatre Festival. This is happening for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram and all this makes this fest more special,” said Rajarajeswari E, founder member of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre. The dearth of funds, lack of promotions and the pandemic nearly killed the theatre.

“When it comes to theatre, the representation of women is just limited to acting. Two dramas are from other states. We invited entries directed and scripted by women and the numbers were very few. We also plan to make this festival an annual affair and upgrade it to an International Women’s Theatre Festival (IWTF).”

The three-day theatre festival, which is being held to mark the 23rd anniversary of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre, will also include workshops, seminars, poetry presentations, music programmes and kalarippayattu performances.

KOCHI: The capital will host the Women’s Theatre Festival in Kerala from Friday, after a gap of 24 years. The festival, organised by Nireeksha Women’s Theatre in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture and Department of Cultural Affairs, will feature around 14 plays by women directors in various genres. The three-day fest, which will be held at Vylopilly Sanskriti Bhavan, will kick off on Friday. “It’s the first time in India that a women’s theatre group is organising a National Women’s Theatre Festival. This is happening for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram and all this makes this fest more special,” said Rajarajeswari E, founder member of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre. The dearth of funds, lack of promotions and the pandemic nearly killed the theatre. “When it comes to theatre, the representation of women is just limited to acting. Two dramas are from other states. We invited entries directed and scripted by women and the numbers were very few. We also plan to make this festival an annual affair and upgrade it to an International Women’s Theatre Festival (IWTF).” The three-day theatre festival, which is being held to mark the 23rd anniversary of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre, will also include workshops, seminars, poetry presentations, music programmes and kalarippayattu performances.