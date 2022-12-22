Home Cities Kochi

Kerala to host women’s theatre fest after 24 years

The three-day theatre festival, which is being held to mark the 23rd anniversary of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The capital will host the Women’s Theatre Festival in Kerala from Friday, after a gap of 24 years. The festival, organised by Nireeksha Women’s Theatre in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture and Department of Cultural Affairs, will feature around 14 plays by women directors in various genres. The three-day fest, which will be held at Vylopilly Sanskriti Bhavan, will kick off on Friday.

“It’s the first time in India that a women’s theatre group is organising a National Women’s Theatre Festival. This is happening for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram and all this makes this fest more special,” said Rajarajeswari E, founder member of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre. The dearth of funds, lack of promotions and the pandemic nearly killed the theatre.  

“When it comes to theatre, the representation of women is just limited to acting. Two dramas are from other states. We invited entries directed and scripted by women and the numbers were very few. We also plan to make this festival an annual affair and upgrade it to an International Women’s Theatre Festival (IWTF).” 

The three-day theatre festival, which is being held to mark the 23rd anniversary of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre, will also include workshops, seminars, poetry presentations, music programmes and kalarippayattu performances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women’s Theatre Festival
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp