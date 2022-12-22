Police recover money siphoned off by fraudster posing as telecom firm representative

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police retrieved the money of a Vypeen native that was lost following a cyber fraud incident four months ago. The victim had lost Rs 1 lakh after he was approached by a cyber fraudster posing as a representative of a mobile telecom company.

The police said the victim first received a message along with a link claiming that his SIM card will be disconnected due to improper updation of KYC details. Fearing issues following the disconnection of the SIM card, he clicked the link. Soon, the accused persons posing as representatives of the telecom company called him over the phone.

They convinced him to download an app and make a transaction of Rs 15 to ensure that his SIM card will not be disconnected. However, as the transaction was made, the accused lost Rs 1 lakh from his account. The victim instantly reported the matter to the police.

The police found that using the money of the victim, the accused persons booked flight tickets. Later, police froze the transaction and the money was credited back to the account of the victim recently.

