Priests, council members booked for blocking administrator

The row over Unified Holy Mass is opposed by priests and the laity of Ernakulam- Angamaly diocese while other dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church have accepted the unified form now.

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday registered a case against priests and parish council members for allegedly blocking the administrator of St Mary’s Basilica Cathedral Church which was shut down for over a month following a row over uniform Holy mass in Syro Malabar Church. The case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station following a complaint lodged by newly appointed administrator Fr Antony Poothavelil.

As many as 11 priests- Fr Varghese Poothavelithara, Fr Paul Chittilappilly, Fr Joseph Parekkattil, Fr Tom Mullamchira, Fr Joy Kannampuzha, Fr Alex Mekkathuruthil, Fr Asin Varghese Thaiparambil, Fr Rajan Punnackal, Fr Binoy Panjattu and two identifiable priests were arraigned as accused in the case. Parish council members Mathew Joseph Puthusseriyil, Glancy Chettunkal, Antony Kuzhippally, Thomas George Puthussery, Baby Erathara, Paul Panikulam, Anto Thazhekadan, Sabu Pullan and other five identifiable persons were also arraigned accused in the FIR.

It was on Tuesday, newly appointed administrator Fr Antony Poothavelil arrived at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica church for taking charge but he was blocked by a group of priests and parish council members. The parish council had passed a resolution that they won’t accept the new administrator.

According to them, Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, had revoked the powers of rector Monsignor Anthony Narikulam without valid reasons. He then appointed Fr Puthuvelil as the administrator and gave him the powers of the rector which was unacceptable to parish council members.

The row over Unified Holy Mass is opposed by priests and the laity of Ernakulam- Angamaly diocese while other dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church have accepted the unified form now.

ST MARY’S BASILICA SHUT DOWN FOR OVER A MONTH
St Mary’s Basilica Cathedral Church has been shut down for over a month following a row over uniform Holy Mass

