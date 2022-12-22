Sunburn Arena to electrify Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sunburn Arena music concert featuring international musician duo Blasterjaxx will be held at Le Méridien in Kochi on December 23. Featuring artists like Ribin Richard, Arez, James Peter and Meljo Pulsemodulator, the event will open its gates to the public at 4pm.

The concert features Blasterjaxx, Dutch DJ and record producer duo Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf, as the main event. They will be supported by Ribin of ‘Chekuthan’ fame and Arez.

Various other artists like James Peter, Meljo Anastrixx, The Noise, and Arixx will perform at the concert. The tickets are live on Bookmyshow starting at `999. Food and beverages will not be allowed inside the venue. The concert will be held at an outdoor arena at Le Méridien and will conclude by 10pm after the main event by BlasterJaxx.

