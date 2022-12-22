Home Cities Kochi

Sunburn Arena to electrify Kochi

The Sunburn Arena music concert featuring international musician duo Blasterjaxx will be held at Le Méridien in Kochi on December 23.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Sunburn Arena music concert featuring international musician duo Blasterjaxx will be held at Le Méridien in Kochi on December 23. Featuring artists like Ribin Richard, Arez, James Peter and Meljo Pulsemodulator, the event will open its gates to the public at 4pm.

The concert features Blasterjaxx, Dutch DJ and record producer duo Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf, as the main event. They will be supported by Ribin of ‘Chekuthan’ fame and Arez. 

Various other artists like James Peter, Meljo Anastrixx, The Noise, and Arixx will perform at the concert. The tickets are live on Bookmyshow starting at `999. Food and beverages will not be allowed inside the venue.  The concert will be held at an outdoor arena at Le Méridien and will conclude by 10pm after the main event by BlasterJaxx.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunburn Arena Blasterjaxx
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp