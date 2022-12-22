When lust led to ‘rarest of rare’ murders 

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 2014 Attingal twin murder case involving techies Nino Mathew and Anu Shanthi was one of the most sensational cases reported in Kerala over the past decade. The duo had murdered the latter’s three-year-old daughter and mother-in-law and grievously injured her husband Lijeesh.

Terming the case “rarest of rare”, a principal sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced Nino to death and his paramour Anu to life imprisonment in 2016. Judge V Shircy observed that the “diabolical and heinous” crime was committed for “sexual gratification”. Anu, she added, was a “shame to motherhood” for conniving in the murder of her daughter.

It was a watertight case, thanks to the meticulous probe by then Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police R Prathapan Nair and Circle Inspector M Anil Kumar. The brutal murders took place on April 16, 2014, at Lijeesh’s house near Alamcode. Nino and Anu were working together in a Technopark firm. Nino arrived at the house by noon, when Lijeesh was away, and only his mother, Omana, and daughter, Swathika were present.

Nino bludgeoned them to death with a baseball bat and machete. To make it appear as burglary, he took off gold ornaments worn by the two and hid inside the house, waiting for Lijeesh to return. As Lijeesh stood shell-shocked seeing his mother and daughter dead, Nino attacked him. Lijeesh, however, managed to run out of the house, screaming for help. Nino fled the spot.

Lijeesh told the police that it was his wife’s colleague who committed the crime. He was aware of Anu’s affair as he had seen some of their intimate chats on her phone. The investigating officer, Prathapan, says it was lust that led to the “cold-blooded brutality”. Notably, Prathapan has received accolades for cracking several cases, including Bunty Chor robberies, the Kilimanoor murder, and the Attingal Popular Finance heist. But this one was startling, he adds.

“The crucial evidence was the statement of a local resident that a young man used to drop Anu at her home daily in a Toyota Innova car,” says Nair, who is currently assistant commissioner at the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Control Room.

“When I asked Anu, she said that it was the HR head of her company. Later, we took Nino, who was the HR head, into custody from her house at Karimanal while he was trying to scoot. Anu’s involvement in the case was discovered through the messages on her phone. The chats clearly revealed that the duo had conspired the murders.”

In one message, Nino had said he would “finish off” Lijeesh so that the two could live together without any hindrance. Nino is currently lodged in the Poojappura Central Jail, while Anu is out on bail granted recently by the Supreme Court for eye treatment.

Case diary

This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files

