Why so serious?

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalis are known to be fun-loving people. Amicable in nature, amiable in conduct. However, of late, there is another unpleasant face that has been showing up. One that reveals streaks of intolerance, pugnacity and rage.

Be it the furore over S Hareesh’s novel Meesha or filmy fights over things as trivial as a pappadam at a wedding sadya, is the Malayali getting a little too touchy about things? A little too serious? And, how can one forget or forgive the brutal lynching of a tribal youth, Madhu, for allegedly stealing a food packet in Attappadi in 2018?

Skirmishes and violence that preceded and followed the FIFA World Cup final is the most recent case in point. Sporadic ‘football clashes’ that were viewed through the sporting lens took a serious turn in Kerala on Sunday night when Messi & Co beat France to lift the World Cup.

Violent incidents were reported in several cities. In Kannur, a clash resulted in stabbings. In Kochi, fans dragged two police officers by their legs on the road the video went viral. In Thiruvananthapuram, a police inspector trying to rein in an unruly celebration was attacked.

Kannur Town Circle Inspector Binu Mohan says violence erupted as Argentina fans “mocked” fans of other teams. “As the others took offence, things got out of hand,” he adds. “With emotions running high, the men started fighting. Two people were stabbed, and some more suffered injuries in the clashes.”

Surprisingly, the officer notes, none of the miscreants were in an inebriated state. “The supporters of the winning team, who were mostly middle-aged people above 40, stabbed and beat up others, who were mostly youngsters,” he adds.

Civil Police Officer Suresh R of the Ernakulam Town North Police Station says the two men in uniform, who were dragged on the road, were admitted to a hospital. “The incident happened near a bar in Kaloor after some fans were gathered on the main road to celebrate Argentina’s victory,” he adds. “The officers, who were on patrol duty, asked them to stay off the road, and that led to the attack.”



‘Celebrations should be healthy’

Kochi Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju says such incidents reflect waning sportsman spirit. “Malayalis love football,” he says. “As a society, we appreciated the flexes, wall paintings and public screenings of matches. However, the celebrations should have happened in a healthy way. There is no reason to create public nuisance after a game.”

Nagaraju notes that such incidents are not a nocturnal rarity. “Creating a public nuisance as part of celebrations has been happening,” he adds. “Festivities ultimately reach public places, and if someone questions that, issues erupt. Many times, the police have had to get involved.” People should learn to restrain themselves and enjoy the moment in a healthy way, the officer stresses. “Now that New Year is coming, we are being a bit cautious,” he adds.

Popular psychiatrist and Kerala State Mental Health Authority member Dr C J John also says the “sportsman spirit and true love for the game were sadly missing” in the post-final celebrations that led to violence. “I also watched the match, it was one of the best finals in World Cup history – a beautiful game. But the positive spirit exuded in the match was not seen in these celebrations.”

‘Not limited to football’

John adds that such incidents are not limited to football. “Burning or banning books you don’t like, attacking someone on social media for holding opposing views, and even harmless jokes offend people these days,” he notes.

The main issue, according to him, is that people don’t have avenues to release emotional energy. “For example, how many grounds are open to people to have a game of football? There are limited avenues for extracurricular activities,” he says.

“So, all the pent-up aggression explodes with minor triggers like not getting pappadam at a sadya.”

John says social media reflects the rising supersensitivity and intolerance in society. “The mob mentality a kind of ‘us vs them’ could begin on social media,” he says.

“There one can release anger, and frustrations in the comments section or chats. Gradually, that aggression is normalised as one is supported by many; one gets to see people thinking along similar lines. As violent tendencies get normalised online, that eventually spreads to the real world as well.”

Anger is one of the scariest emotional issues society is facing these days, John highlights. “Anger management issues are on the rise, no doubt,” he adds.



‘Back to primitive mode’

S Saradakutty rues that Kerala society is turning “more and more primitive”. This tendency, she adds, is portrayed in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s award-winning film Jallikattu. “While chasing the bull, the men in the film lose their humanity and turn more primitive,” she says.

“As a society, we are moving backwards, forgetting what made us a civilisation. Our methods of celebration are taking a violent turn. So are our ways of disagreeing. For example, on social media, while people take sides with either a victim or an abuser, discussions always see violent, abusive outbursts. There is a mob-like mentality of hunting down the person you have deemed a foe and subjecting them to violent punishments. This has been happening for quite some time.”

Saradakutty terms this trend as a “disease” that is affecting society. “We have to collectively analyse and discuss ways to curb it. It is the need of the hour,” she adds.

‘Post-truth society’

According to Nisha Jolly Nelson, sociologist and head of the sociology department at Loyola College in Thiruvananthapuram, the worrisome rise in aggression is likely to continue. “From a sociologist’s point, we are living in a post-truth society,” she says.

“Everyone has become self-centred. And no one trusts anyone else, be it the government institutions, authorities, or between family members. As trust and commitment go down, intolerance rises. Coupled with the lack of socialisation, no one is able to accommodate anyone, and even children are growing up in such a way.”

Nisha notes that students are also becoming “more egoistic and aggressive” these days.

“The solution starts at home. As we became nuclear families, socialisation took a hit. Now, to bring about change, parents and even grandparents should unlearn and learn how to deal with society, and guide the young ones on harmonious life skills. Along with academics, we need to equip them with communication and interaction, too.”

Fight over football

Sporadic ‘football clashes’ that were viewed through the sporting lens took a serious turn in Kerala on Sunday night when Messi & Co beat France to lift the World Cup. Violent incidents were reported in several cities. In Kannur, a clash resulted in stabbings. In Kochi, fans dragged two police officers by their legs on the road. In the capital city, a police officer trying to control unruly fans was attacked

‘Ego centred around masculinity’

N S Madhavan, writer

The aggressive behaviour of football fans is not new to the world. Around the globe, it is a huge problem. The root lies in the ego centred around masculinity. I remember, during the World Cup in Russia, several women protested the violence meted out by men. Similarly, England is known for football hooliganism. Violence after each game between rival clubs is like a ritual. But, in Kerala, such aggression is not something spurred by global events. It sprouted on its own. And it is a reflection of underlying anger and ego. It is evident in our social media world.

‘More individualistic’

Malavika Binny, historian

People view the aspects of revelry in various ways. There have always been groups that associate revelry with lawlessness or chaos. Also, we have become more individualistic — this is the way consumerism and capitalism have moulded us, particularly after globalisation. Instead of embracing the idea that the world has become a single community, we have moved to a place where each individual has evolved as a world by themselves. Add to that, elements such as patriarchy and the sense of entitlement. Such attitudes ultimately precipitate aggressive outbursts at the slightest provocation.

People are too quick to judge’

Dr Nandan V P, content creator

People have become quick to judge and turn angry. I recently did a video about 90’s kids, and even that harmless video received many angry comments on YouTube. Sometimes, when I use double-meaning words in jest, people compare it to sexist jokes. They don’t pause to think about the situation, nuances or even the meaning of the term. Look at now, a section of people are now crying hoarse saying an actor’s dressing in a video is too vulgar. And the funny thing is, these people belong to the sections that once denied women the right to cover their chests. We stir up such issues, even over things that don’t deserve our attention and time.

‘Pre-civilisation behaviours’

Nisha Jolly Nelson, Sociology professor Loyola College

Society is going back to barbarian ways and pre-civilisation behaviours. Also, as technology paces ahead, we haven’t yet learnt how to live with it healthily. Even at home, children see parents hooked to their phones most of the time. And these kids eventually never learn how to interact with others.

‘We’ve always been intolerant’

Sreejith Panickar, social observer

I don’t think Malayalis have ever been tolerant. People always stand on two extremes, never on the middle. That is why we see violence while celebrating a football win. These types of incidents are being widely reported now, which is why we feel intolerance is rising. I have seen weddings being broken apart on the day of the marriage due to some ego issues. This is nothing new.

