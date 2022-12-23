Home Cities Kochi

Cyber fraudsters extort Rs 3.75 lakh from Kollam native

As they kept on threatening, he was forced to send money to some bank accounts in Jaipur and Bhopal nine times between 8pm on December 16 and 6.30pm the next day.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural cyber police have launched a probe into an incident in which fraudsters extorted Rs 3.65 lakh from a Kollam native after blackmailing him using a morphed video of him with a woman.

The victim, a medical practitioner in Thodupuzha, had been receiving WhatsApp messages from an unknown number for past few days. Around 7.30pm on December 16, he received a WhatsApp video call from a number. Soon after that, he received a morphed obscene video of him with a woman. Later, the accused persons threatened him saying the video would be shared on social media platforms.

As they kept on threatening, he was forced to send money to some bank accounts in Jaipur and Bhopal nine times between 8pm on December 16 and 6.30pm the next day. He sent a total of Rs 3.65 lakh to the accounts. However, as the threat continued, he approached the police.

“We have registered a case for extortion and violation of IT Acts. Based on the money transactions made, it is suspected that a North India-based racket is behind it. We have to check whether these bank accounts are authentic or taken using fake identity cards,” a police officer said.

“The accused persons capture the victim’s image while making the video call. Later, they  morph videos using it. No WhatsApp video call or normal call from unidentified numbers should be attended to prevent such incidents from happening,” the police officer said.

