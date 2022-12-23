Gardening trends in 2023

Rachel P Johnson By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As we are moving into 2023, let’s explore some gardening trends that the Royal Horticultural Society has announced and exciting plants that can be grown both indoors and outdoors.

Healthy indoor gardens

According to Rahul Das, who runs the store ‘Plant A Home’, says, 2022 was a good year for plants that won’t need much maintenance. Some exciting home plants that are trending are the snake plant and the Zanzibar gem. They are easy to grow and need to be watered only every 15 days.” And now in 2023, RHS, predicts, unusual and exotic varieties may see a bloom globally.

Digital gardening

RHS has made a bold prediction. Gardening will go digital. Gardening and horticulture enthusiasts will flaunt their plants and their growth pattern online more and more. And the organisation will also introduce an application along the lines of its The Garden magazine app.

Garden of herbs

RHS has predicted garden of herbs will be expanding, especially the kitchen gardeners. Plants like mint, coriander and curry leaves can be grown in backyards or even indoors in hanging pots. These herbs can be easily grown from seeds and it requires only less sunlight.

The others on the trending lists are mini meadows, dried flowers and tapestry lawns, etc.

