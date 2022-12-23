Kochi turns heads as IPL auction, Biennale and Carnival get going

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the next few days till New Year’s eve, Kochi will be in the spotlight not only nationally but also internationally. A lot is happening in the coming days. Kochi is also playing host to the IPL Auction 2023 on Friday when 10 franchises including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders will participate in the mini-auction to be held at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty. After the initial hiccup, the main Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) venues -- Aspinwall House, Anand Warehouse, and Pepper House will also open to the public on Friday, which will attract a large number of art connoisseurs from all over the country and abroad. Adding to the buzz are the ongoing Cochin Carnival in Fort Kochi, and the Vypeen Carnival.

The Kochi airport has allotted slots for 10 chartered flights for the arrival of top officials and IPL franchise members for the mini-auction, where about 650 players are expected to be under the hammer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt at Bolghatty in Kochi for the IPL auction that will take place on Friday, it is learned. The auction will be a seven-hour affair with an hour of break in between.

Similarly, the opening of main venues of Kochi-Muziris Biennale will trigger a steady increase in footfalls to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. “The footfalls venues have slowly increased from the earlier days,” said Rajesh P R, a tour guide at Kochi. According to him, with the opening of the remaining venues, more tourists can be expected to descend on Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

Biennale has been a major tourist attraction with art lovers from all over the world coming down to enjoy it. Air India and Air India Express have associated themselves with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale as the official travel partners for the largest art exhibition in the country and the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia. As part of this association, Air India will be flying international artists and art enthusiasts to Kochi to participate in the festival while Air India Express supports the event as a sponsor.

Another event that has Kochi pumping up with excitement is the Cochin Carnival. “A carnival is an event that regularly happens from the second week of December,” said an organiser. According to him, the events associated with the carnival will come to a finish only on the first day of January with the colourful rally. “Carnival is a big attraction for tourists both foreign and domestic. A lot of programmes have been charted. Some have already been completed while others are going on,” said the organisers.

KOCHI: For the next few days till New Year’s eve, Kochi will be in the spotlight not only nationally but also internationally. A lot is happening in the coming days. Kochi is also playing host to the IPL Auction 2023 on Friday when 10 franchises including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders will participate in the mini-auction to be held at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty. After the initial hiccup, the main Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) venues -- Aspinwall House, Anand Warehouse, and Pepper House will also open to the public on Friday, which will attract a large number of art connoisseurs from all over the country and abroad. Adding to the buzz are the ongoing Cochin Carnival in Fort Kochi, and the Vypeen Carnival. The Kochi airport has allotted slots for 10 chartered flights for the arrival of top officials and IPL franchise members for the mini-auction, where about 650 players are expected to be under the hammer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt at Bolghatty in Kochi for the IPL auction that will take place on Friday, it is learned. The auction will be a seven-hour affair with an hour of break in between. Similarly, the opening of main venues of Kochi-Muziris Biennale will trigger a steady increase in footfalls to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. “The footfalls venues have slowly increased from the earlier days,” said Rajesh P R, a tour guide at Kochi. According to him, with the opening of the remaining venues, more tourists can be expected to descend on Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. Biennale has been a major tourist attraction with art lovers from all over the world coming down to enjoy it. Air India and Air India Express have associated themselves with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale as the official travel partners for the largest art exhibition in the country and the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia. As part of this association, Air India will be flying international artists and art enthusiasts to Kochi to participate in the festival while Air India Express supports the event as a sponsor. Another event that has Kochi pumping up with excitement is the Cochin Carnival. “A carnival is an event that regularly happens from the second week of December,” said an organiser. According to him, the events associated with the carnival will come to a finish only on the first day of January with the colourful rally. “Carnival is a big attraction for tourists both foreign and domestic. A lot of programmes have been charted. Some have already been completed while others are going on,” said the organisers.