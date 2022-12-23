Home Cities Kochi

Man gets 10-year jail term for sexual abuse of boy

Judge K Soman ordered that the fine should be paid to the victim.

POCSO

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Thursday sentenced a 54-year-old man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for abducting and sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in January 2019.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Haridas, of Choorakkad, Thekkumbhagam, Tripunithura. Judge K Soman ordered that the fine should be paid to the victim.

The incident came to light after the boy told his parents. Following an inquiry, the police traced the accused and arrested him. The court found the accused guilty of sections under the IPC and the Pocso Act. The Maradu police completed the investigation and submitted the charge sheet before the court.

