Tata's Tiago EV, a perky performer

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Recently, I got the opportunity to drive Tata Motors’ latest electric car TIAGO EV in Goa, as a part of the company’s national media drive. And boy, the car passed the test hands down!

For the uninitiated, Tiago EV is the electric avatar of the popular hatchback Tiago. And the new model comes with no change in the overall design or interior layout. However, one key special add-on is in the cabin with plenty of attractive white materials for seats and panels.

As some area has been used for the battery pack, the boot space has come down a little in the EV. Also, there is no spare wheel. Instead, a puncture repair kit is available with the car. The connectivity, infotainment and music systems are really good. Front-row seats are very comfortable. And the rear seats have sufficient legroom. However, they don’t have adjustable headrests.

I drove the top variant of the long-range model with a 24-kWh battery. Its motor has a peak power of 74HP. The car comes with medium-range series too; with a 19.2 kWh battery pack. The EV has two drive modes — City and Sport. In city mode, only 75% of the peak torque oozes out. In sport mode, the car shows a lively and vibrant performance. A torque of 114 Nm is adequate to cruise through. The suspension setup is one of the highlights of Tiago Ev, its performance seamlessly aligns to suit the engine, transmission and heavy battery pack.

The power delivery of the car is also smooth. But the sudden jump when starting, which is seen in other EVs, is thoughtfully avoided for garnering maximum range and battery life. Tata Motors is offering four different charging solutions for the new model:

A 15A plug point for hassle-free, anywhere-anytime charging

A standard 3.3kW AC charger

A 7.2kW AC home fast charger, which can add 35kms range in just 30 minutes. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% - 100%) in 3 hr 36 minutes

DC fast charging can add 110kms of range with just 30mins of charging and can charge 10%-80% in just 57 mins

Now we come to the most important question of the real range of the EV. And Tiago doesn’t disappoint. With a claimed range of 315km, the long-range model runs for around 200-230km in real conditions. In the medium-range model too, we can expect around a 25 per cent drop in its claimed range of 257 km.

It’s that time of the year!

The year 2022 has been eventful for the industry. And after a long gap, the Indian car market is gearing up to achieve annual sales of 38 lakh cars. A lot of new models, mostly SUVs, stormed the market. From the New Brezza and Grand Vitara from Maruti to the iconic Grand Cherokee from Jeep, SUVs came in various avatars and price ranges.

There is a marked exit from Diesel engines in small cars, but in SUVs, diesel models sell well. Petrol cars have become more fuel efficient than in previous years. CNG variants were introduced to many models, though they became dearer.

The market has also become more aware of the safety aspects of automobiles. A five-star rating in the new-format crash tests (Global NCAP) brought accolades to Mahindra, Volkswagen and Skoda recently.

There is a newfound enthusiasm in the electric car industry. In the mass market, Tata Motors lead the show with three hot-selling models. It is joined by MG, Mahindra and KIA. In the premium car market, e-models took centre stage, with an array of high-performing models from Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche etc.

As a transition from petrol-diesel to electric, strong hybrid vehicles were introduced by Toyota. Maruti too shared that platform, making it even more popular.

The industry, which was reeling under component shortage and low production during the past two years, has now roared back to normalcy. Long waiting periods are still there, but that is mainly because of very robust demand. To sustain the momentum towards the year-end, all major companies have announced discounts and offers now, making this December the best time to buy a car.

In a sense, these offers are double benefits as almost all companies will raise car prices next month to meet the hike in input costs. To meet the new emission norms coming to effect in April 2023, car manufacturers have to make certain modifications and additions, making the products more expensive. In this wake, the December discounts are something that customers can count on. Let’s have a look at those attractive offers.

HYUNDAI

Hyundai India has announced December Delight Discount Schemes for Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Kona EV. Grand i10 Nios comes with offers up to I63,000, including cash discounts of Rs 50,000. The compact sedan Aura has a discount of up to I38,000. Premium hatchback i20 attracts discounts up to Rs 30,000. Hyundai’s electric car Kona EV is now offered at a discount of Rs 1.5 Lakh.

MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts for some select models. The Ciaz sedan comes with a total discount of I55,000. Ignis (up to Rs 55,000), Alto K10 (up to Rs 52,000), Swift (Rs 32,000), SPresso (Rs 46,000) and Baleno CNG (Rs 20,000). Wagon-R has offers up to 42,000), Celerio (45,000) and Dzire (32,000).

TATA MOTORS

The company’s popular models Tiago and Tigor have discounts up to Rs 38,000. Tata Nexon has a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and Altroz will get up to Rs 30,000. Big SUVs Harrier and Safari attract discounts up to Rs 65,000.

ŠKODA

ŠKODA AUTO India has introduced a slew of purchase, maintenance and bonus offers. From a four-year/100,000 km warranty and complimentary standard maintenance package to financial benefits, loyalty bonuses and exchange incentives for both the Kushaq and the Slavia, making it is perhaps the best time to buy a new ŠKODA car.

MAHINDRA

Mahindra’s special year-end offers are for Thar (Rs 20,000) and XUV300 (up to Rs 1 Lakh), Bolero(I95,000) and Marazzo (up to Rs 1,40,200).

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen welcomes this season with a slew of benefits like a complimentary four-years service value package on Taigun and Virtus. Taigun comes with a special net price of Rs 14,99,900 and Virtus at Rs 12,69,900. The models will also have corporate and exchange benefits up to Rs 20,000.

Verdict

In any case, the Tiago EV proves its mettle as a capable car for daily use. It may not be a regular highway cruiser, but for routine, short-medium distance, city-centred journeys, it is a compelling option. With a price range of Rs 8.49 lakh-11.79 lakh, it has all the benefits of being the first car in the family. This price point is for the first 20,000 bookings, which is already finished. Even if the price is hiked a little, economics works in favour of the Tiago EV.

New releases

The wait is over

Hyundai has opened bookings for its IONIQ 5, its much-awaited electric SUV. The IONIQ 5 will be the company’s first BEV to be introduced on the Electric-Global Modular Platform. The model will offer an ARAI-certified range of 631 km. With the strong performance of BEV, an ultra-fast charging capability and innovative solutions such as Vehicle-to-Load and Hyundai Smart Sense, the new model may, after all, redefine the electric mobility lifestyle. The bookings open at Rs 1,00,000 on the company’s website.

ALL NEW KONA

Hyundai unveiled an EV-derived, futuristic design for its new generation Kona subcompact SUV. The up-scaled model will be available in four variants, including EV, HEV, ICE and sporty N Line, with a universal architecture but each with unique styling. The Kona comes with a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior. There are several styling variations between the powertrain variants.

