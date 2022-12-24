Aromas of ‘feast’ive spirit

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ready aromas of fresh plum cake, spicy chicken fried in coconut oil, thick duck stew with generous quantities of coconut milk and black pepper, and the quintessential spongy kallappam waft into Kanjirapally native Minny Abraham’s mind as the Christmas bells jingle. “I can visualise my mother, Cicey, making these,” she says.

This year’s Christmas feast would be extra-special for Minny, an HR professional currently based in Bengaluru. A few weeks ago, she discovered handwritten Syrian Christian recipe books compiled by her grandparents while rummaging around the attic of her 97-year-old ancestral house in Kottayam.

A childlike excitement flashes across her face as she gushes about the traditional Christmas feast at her ancestral home. “The 25-day lent, with no fish and chicken on the menu, comes to an end on Christmas eve,” she says, recalling her childhood. “After the midnight Holy Mass, we would rush to the kitchen, where our mother would be halfway through the preparations for the next day’s feast. We would sample some delights such as chicken and cooked pork kept for making ularthu.”

The Christmas breakfast, she says, would include appam and, sometimes, bread served with chicken or beef stew. Crispy beef cutlets are a must with them, she adds.

“For lunch, the masterpieces are pork curry and ularthu, chicken roast/fry, rice and some vegetarian side dishes,” says Minny. “Plum cakes will be abundantly available; it’s a tradition to make and share plum cakes on a festive day.”

Beef and pork are the stars in traditional Syrian Christian cuisine, adds Minny. “And the appam, of course. For making kallappam, we use fresh palm toddy tapped early in the morning,” she adds.

”This toddy is used to make a sweet, honey-like syrup (paani), too, which is later eaten with mashed banana as dessert – it’s called paaniyum pazhavum.”

Latin flavours

For Thiruvananthapuram-based home chef Nisha Kiran, the Christmas feast should have that vintage “Latin touch”. “There is a Portuguese influence in our Latin Christian delicacies due to their presence in the region long ago,” she adds.

“A majority of native Christians of Thiruvananthapuram are Latin Catholic. Thus, the desserts I prepare for the season are Spanish polvoron and Portuguese taridosi, which are authentic recipes passed on by our ancestors. Other favourites are the steamed English pudding made using dry fruits, and the caramel halwa made with condensed milk. One can see similarities with Goan and Sri Lankan food.”

A typical feast takes over two days to prepare, says Nisha. “Pork roast, fish molly, idiyappam, parotta, chapati, and varieties of rice are the main items in my family menu,” she adds. “A signature family dish is the quail fry. The red chilly is crushed and along with turmeric the quail chicken pieces are marinated and cooked in a pot with a closed lid without any oil. It is cooked on low fire. Once it gets roasted, coconut oil is sprinkled on top of it.”

Kochi ‘carnival’

Be it any feast, popular Kochi-based home chef Reena Abraham, 62, sticks to the “naadan” recipes handed down by her mother. Busy prepping for the Christmas feast for her siblings and children, Reena says: “For breakfast, it’s always stew and vattayappam. For lunch, chicken roast, cabbage thoran, moru curry or pulissery, and brown rice. The beef roast, rice and pulissery make the classic combo.”

Duck – the Kuttanadan one – is a must for puritans, adds Reena. “We make a special traditional duck roast. We use green chilli paste and pepper powder, and thick coconut milk is added at the end to give the gravy a creamy flavour. It is then garnished with fried potato, carrot and curry leaves.”

Throughout the day, there would be cutlets made of fish, chicken and beef as well, says Reena, “My mother is no more, so making these recipes is like a culinary tribute to her,” she adds.

Angamaly diary

The love for meat of Angamaly residents is delightfully depicted in the film ‘Angamaly Diaries’. For every festive occasion in the area, beef and pork are integral elements. It is said that Angamaly was the administrative headquarters of Syrian Christians. The ancient Christian families who lived here gave preference to pork on the menu; beef comes second.

“Angamaly is a town surrounded by many villages such as Karukutty, Mookkannur and Manjapra, and people in these villages were largely into cultivation of vegetables such as tapioca, koorka (Chinese potato) and plantain,” says O By Tamara executive chef Suresh Kumar, who is a native of Angamaly.

“Hence, in the olden days, women from this area used to take these homegrown vegetables and prepare them with meat. That tradition continues. So we have dishes made of beef and kaya, and pork with koorka.” Another star combo is steamed rice with ‘Angamaly Manga Curry’, says Suresh.

Inputs from Steni Simon

Beef Roast

Reena Abraham, a home chef who runs Signature Menu

Ingredients:

Beef: 1kg (Medium size pieces)

Potato: 250gms (Sliced. Half-Cooked/Boiled)

Onions: 3 (Chopped)

Tomato: 2 (Chopped)

Chilli powder: 2 tsp

Pepper powder: 1.5 tsp

Garam masala: 1.5 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Garlic: 5 - 6 cloves

Salt: to taste

Ghee

Vinegar

Coconut oil

Curry leaves

Method

Marinate cleaned beef with chilli powder, pepper powder, garam masala, vinegar and salt. Let it sit for 15 mins. Pressure cook the beef with 1 cup of water. Cook on high flame till the first whistle, then reduce to low-medium flame and cook for another 10-12 whistles. Separate the beef pieces and set aside the beef stock. Shallow fry the beef using coconut oil. Add the potato slices to the same oil and fry it. Heat ghee, then chopped onions and curry leaves. Cook it till the onions become soft. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook until the oil separates. Add beef stock and the fried beef. Cook on a low flame for 10-15 mins till the gravy thickens. Garnish with the fried potato slices.

Muzhuvan Tharavu Roast

Minny Abraham, Kanjirapally

Ingredients: Whole duck: 1 kg

Onions: 3 (sliced)

Green chillies: 6

Ginger: 1 tbsp (crushed)

Garlic: 1 tbsp (crushed)

Water: 2-3 cups

Curry leaves: 2 sprigs

Medium-thick coconut milk: 1 cup

Potatoes: 2 sliced

Oil: for frying

To grind:

Coriander seeds: 2 tsp

Peppercorns: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/4tsp

Cloves: 6

Cinnamon piece: 1 (medium)

Cardamom: 3

Shah jeera: 2 tsp, Oil: 4 tbsp,

Vinegar: 1tbsp

Water: 2 tbsp, Salt: as required

Method

Grind all the ingredients and apply them inside and outside of the duck. Cook the duck along with onions, crushed ginger and garlic, curry leaves, green chillies, coconut milk and enough water to cover the duck. Cook till the duck is done and the gravy is thick. Remove the duck from the gravy and fry it in coconut oil. Cook the potatoes in the same oil. Serve the duck with the gravy poured over it. Garnish with fried potatoes and curry leaves.

Mutton stew

Asmic Raj, Executive chef of the Hilton Garden Inn, Trivandrum

Ingredients

Mutton: 250 gm

Coconut oil: 2 tbsp

Cinnamon stick: 3

Whole pepper: 5

Cardamom: 3

Ginger julienne: 10gm

Green chillies: 2

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Onion slice: 25 gms

Coconut milk: 75 ml

Boiled potatoes: 50 gms

Cashewnut paste: 50 gms

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the mutton and cut them into small pieces. Fill half of a large pan with water and add mutton, pepper and salt. Cook until the meat is softer and keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add cinnamon, clove and cardamom. Add ginger, curry leaves and sliced onion. Sauté for a few minutes. Add cooked potato, coconut milk and cashew paste. Add the mutton and salt. Once thick, check the seasoning and remove it from the stove. Serve with appam.

Angamaly manga curry

Chef Suresh Kumar,

O by Tamara

Ingredients

Onion: 1 cup (sliced)

Ginger: 2 inch (sliced)

Curry leaves: 2 sprig

Green chilli: 2

Salt: to taste

Vinegar: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tbsp

Chilli powder: 1 tsp

Coconut oil: 1-2 tsp

Raw mango: 1 (large)

Thin coconut milk: 2 cups

Thick coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Tempering:

Coconut oil: 2 tsp

Red chilli: 1-2

Small onions: 10

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Salt: a pinch

Method

Combine cleaned pork in a pressure cooker with ginger, garlic, shallots, curry leaves, chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric and salt. Cook till the pork is done. Turn off the heat, add the cleaned koorka to the pork and cook it covered, until koorka is ready. Heat the oil in a pan, add shallots, ginger and garlic. Saute until the shallots become light brown. Add chilli powder, coriander powder, black pepper, ground fennel and garam masala and saute well and then add curry leaves. Add the cooked pork to this and mix well. Saute till almost all the liquid has evaporated. Serve hot with rice and curries.

Pork koorkka ularthiyathu

Chef Suresh Kumar, O by Tamara

Ingredients

Pork: 1 kg (cut into pieces)

Cleaned koorka: 500 gm

Ginger: 1 tsp

Garlic: 1 tsp

Shallots: 15 (thinly sliced)

Curry leaves: 2 sprigs

Chilli powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

Salt: To taste

Tempering

Coconut oil: 4 tbsps

Shallots: thinly sliced

Garlic: 1 tsp

Ginger: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: 2 sprigs

Coriander powder: 1 1/2 tbsps

Chilli powder: 1 1/2 tbsps

Garam masala: 1 tsp

Fennel seeds: 1 tsp (grounded)

Method

In a wide mud pot/pan, crush together small onions, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves, salt and vinegar. Crush well for 3-5 minutes. Move it to one side and add turmeric powder, coriander powder and chilli powder to the same pan. Drizzle coconut oil and mix the masala well. Mix again with crushed onions. Once the base is ready, add the raw mangoes and mix gently and let it sit for 10 minutes. Cook the mixture with thin coconut milk until the mangoes are soft. Put off the flame and add the thick coconut milk. Mix gently and prepare the tempering. Add the tempering to the curry and mix well. Close and let it sit for a few minutes. Serve it hot with rice.

Paniyaram Christmas tree

Annie Deyis, Vypeen

Ingredients

Idli batter: 3cups

Onions: 2 (chopped, sauté in coconut oil and cool)

Green chillies: 2

Coriander leaves: 4tbsp

Curry leaves: 4 tbsp

Ginger: 2tsp (grated)

Mustard seeds: 1tsp (tempered, optional)

Preparation:

To prepare the batter, soak rice and black gram separately. Grind split black gram until fluffy. Mix with ground rice. Fluff with hand and ferment for Six to eight hours. Mix all the ingredients into the batter. Add little water to loosen the batter. Heat the pan, pour oil and fill 3/4th of the mould. Cover and cook for a few min on low flame. Open, and turn to the other side. Once it’s golden and crisp, remove and serve them hot with sambar and chutney.

Portuguese Taridosi

Nisha Kiran, runs Nisha

Kirans Eatery

Ingredients

Semolina: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 cup

Ghee (Clarified Butter): 4tbsp

Grated coconut: 1/2 cup

Vanilla essence: 1tsp

Fennel (crushed): 1 tsp

Cardamom crushed: 3

Rice flour to dust.

Method

Mix the sugar and grated coconut. Heat a pan and add the sugar and coconut mixture. Keep stirring until the sugar melts and the mixture becomes sticky. Mix in the ghee, semolina and fennel seeds and keep stirring for around 10 minutes. On a flat tray, dust in some rice flour and spoon in the mixture (while it’s still hot). Using the back of a spoon knead and spread into the tray.

Cut into diamond-shaped pieces and serve.

(With inputs from Steni Simon)

