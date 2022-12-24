Double life term for man convicted of rape, murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the brutal rape and murder that sent shock waves in Perumbavoor three years after the rape and murder of a law student, a migrant worker from Assam who was found guilty of raping and murdering a 42-year-old woman in 2019 was sentenced to double life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

Judge Honey M Varghese pronounced the verdict against Umar Ali,30, a native of Nagaon district, Assam, on Friday.

District government pleader Manoj Krishnan appeared for the prosecution. The then Inspector of Perumbavoor police, Santhosh T R, filed the chargesheet before the court after completing the investigation. The woman was found raped and murdered in front of a hotel near the Govt Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, on November 27, 2019. According to the police, the incident occurred at 1.30 am.

The police arrested Umar Ali after scanning the visuals from a CCTV camera in the hotel building. The body of the woman was found naked lying in a pool of blood in front of the hotel. The retrieved CCTV visuals show the accused dragging the woman and smashing her repeatedly. Later he killed her by smashing her face and head with a spade. After identifying the accused from CCTV visuals, the police arrested him.

KOCHI: In the brutal rape and murder that sent shock waves in Perumbavoor three years after the rape and murder of a law student, a migrant worker from Assam who was found guilty of raping and murdering a 42-year-old woman in 2019 was sentenced to double life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. Judge Honey M Varghese pronounced the verdict against Umar Ali,30, a native of Nagaon district, Assam, on Friday. District government pleader Manoj Krishnan appeared for the prosecution. The then Inspector of Perumbavoor police, Santhosh T R, filed the chargesheet before the court after completing the investigation. The woman was found raped and murdered in front of a hotel near the Govt Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, on November 27, 2019. According to the police, the incident occurred at 1.30 am. The police arrested Umar Ali after scanning the visuals from a CCTV camera in the hotel building. The body of the woman was found naked lying in a pool of blood in front of the hotel. The retrieved CCTV visuals show the accused dragging the woman and smashing her repeatedly. Later he killed her by smashing her face and head with a spade. After identifying the accused from CCTV visuals, the police arrested him.