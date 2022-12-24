Home Cities Kochi

Happy Hanukkah!

This year, Hanukkah will culminate on December 26.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jewish communities around the world mark the eight-day Hanukkah — the festival of lights – celebrations in December. Here is the story behind it in a nutshell:

In the second century BCE, when the Seleucid dynasty ruled Jerusalem, King Antiochus IV Epiphanes outlawed Judaism. The Jews rebelled and reclaimed their temple, which had been defiled by the rulers.

To cleanse the temple,the Jews decided to light a menorah. Though the temple only had enough olive oil for a day, according to legend, the lamp burned for eight days. That’s how the eight-day Hanukkah began.

In Kochi, the Jewish families light candles in their households to mark Hanukkah. Across the world, this relatively minor festival in Judaism has been gaining prominence, as it coincides with the Christmas season. This year, Hanukkah will culminate on December 26.

Anil Abraham, who is settled in Israel and currently visiting  Kochi, shares some sweet details of how his family celebrates Hanukkah: “After lighting the candles, we eat the traditional sweet Sufganiyah. It is kind of like a doughnut. The traditional Sufganiyah is stuffed with jam, and powdered sugar is sprinkled on top. Nowadays, Sufganiyah comes in many forms, with chocolate and other special stuffings and flavours. In Israel, we buy them from outlets.”

Sufganiyah

Ingredients:
All-purpose flour: 3 cups + more for dusting
Salt: 1 tsp
Active dry yeast: 2½ tsp
Lukewarm milk: 3/4 cup
Sugar: 2-3 cups + 2 tbsp sugar
Eggs: 2  
Butter: 2 tbsp (unsalted)
Jam: 1 jar
Oil for frying

Method
Take 2 tbsp of warm milk and 2 tbsp of sugar in a small bowl. Add yeast and let sit for 5 minutes. Combine 3 cups flour and 1 tsp salt in a large bowl. Add yeast mix to it. Add beaten eggs, and butter. Mix well. Add the rest of the milk, 1 tbsp at a time, till the dough sticks together. Knead until the dough is smooth. Coat a bowl with oil and put the dough in it for 2 hours to rest. Punch down the risen dough. Now, roll out the dough to about ½ inch thick. Cut out 3-4 inch balls. And fry them in oil. After the fried doughnuts are cool enough, make a hole in them and stuff them with jam. And sprinkle powdered sugar on top.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp