Kochi: Excise initiates special drive for festive season

A probe will be launched within minutes of receiving such complaints.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  To check alcohol- and drug-related activities around Christmas and New Year celebrations, the excise department has opened a round-the-clock control room in the city. The special drive will last till January 3, 2023.

The district-level operation will be led by a team under an officer of the rank of excise inspector. Squads under circle inspectors will lead the operation at taluk levels in association with the control room. The public can alert the control room about the sale and distribution of drugs and spurious liquor and the consumption of liquor in public spaces.

A strike force, under the deputy excise commissioner, has been deployed in three zones in the district. Besides this, a highway patrol team has been deployed to intensify enforcement activities in the district and redress public grievances.

Joint checks will be carried out with police, customs, and other enforcement agencies to prevent the use and sale of illegal drugs and alcohol at party venues.

Vehicle checks have been intensified in various parts of the district and two teams have been deployed to conduct lightning checks based on complaints from the public. A probe will be launched within minutes of receiving such complaints.

Drone inspections will be carried out in forest areas and areas where spurious liquor is likely to be manufactured and supplied. Besides, shadow excise and excise intelligence wings have also been deployed to monitor the drug mafia in the district. Excise officers in plainclothes have been deployed in various parts of the district. Extensive joint inspections will be conducted with the excise, forest, revenue, police, drugs, and food and safety departments.

Steps have been initiated for the preventive detention of habitual drug offenders. The contact numbers of the excise district control room are: 0484-2390657, 9447178059. Information regarding drugs and illicit liquor can also be passed on to the excise assistant commissioner (enforcement) at 0484-2397480, 9496002867.

