Kochi-Muziris Biennale: The grand show begins!

Tourists across the world are flocking towards the Biennale to experience the cosmopolitan spirit and arts displayed by contemporary artists.

Kochi Muziris Biennale (File photo)

By Nayana Nair and Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: After much delay, the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale opened to the public on December 23, Friday.  The main exhibition ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’ is curated by Singapore-based artist Shubigi Rao. The exhibition features 88 artists from around the globe in the historic Aspinwall House, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse in Fort Kochi.

As a part of the opening ceremony, curator Shubigi hoisted the flag at Aspinwall House, the main venue of the Biennale.She also led visitors on a walkthrough of a few exhibits and explained the history and culture behind each work.

One of the arts in the discussion was by Vasudevan Akkitham. His work, a series of paintings depicting the pandemic year, is titled ‘Alamanac of Lost Year’ and is displayed at the Coir Godown building.
He has created 365 images for every single day of the year.

“Returning after four years, the Biennale examines how we survive, through song, materiality, joy, humour, and language —whether written, verbal, or oral. After the states of fear, trauma and uncertain limbo of the pandemic years, it may seem strange to call for joy. Where is this optimism from? Perhaps we can sense it more tangibly in artistic and collective work in this Biennale,” said Shubigi during the opening ceremony.  

“The Biennale attempts to showcase new Indian aesthetics and experiences among artists, curators and cultural practitioners,” she added.Curator said that there has always been a conversation between the south. “That is, between southeast Asia and South Africa,” she said.

Shubigi was speaking about the artwork by Vivan Sundaram titled The Heights of Macchu Picchu. “The series by Vivan portrays these conversations.”

Artist Smitha G S’s work is also displayed at the main venue. “This artwork took me three months to complete. It is an amalgamation of my childhood fantasies, which includes the toys made from nature,” explained Smitha.

Tourists across the world are flocking towards the Biennale to experience the cosmopolitan spirit and arts displayed by contemporary artists. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is open till April 10, 2023

TICKETS AND RATES
Entry to the venues is open from 10am to 7pm. The ticket rate is 150. Students and senior citizens are eligible for a concession. Their ticket prices are J50 and J100, respectively. The weekly ticket costs J1,000 while for a month it is J4,000. Other than the counter at Aspinwall House, Biennale tickets are also available through the Book My Show App.

