Home Cities Kochi

Police heighten security in Kochi ahead of Christmas

The hoverboards are equipped with digital display, wireless remote control, LED lights, speed-control systems, bicycle light, and charging systems, and have a top speed of 18 km/hr.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Christmas holidays are upon us and large crowds have been thronging the city’s leisure and shopping hotspots. From the evening of December 24, city police will deploy additional forces, including plainclothesmen, to ensure public safety and security.

Special patrol units will be deployed in crowded places such as Marine Drive, Broadway and Fort Kochi. Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said full-scale security arrangements will be in place during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the city.

Special squads will enhance patrolling in the coming days and security personnel have been directed to check suspicious bags. The anti-narcotic wing has heightened surveillance and special drives will be conducted to check the activities of drug rackets and traffickers looking to cash-in on increased demand.
Officials said strict action will be taken against those found to be creating public nuisance and resorting to operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The police will also introduce hoverboards from Saturday for patrolling busy streets.

The formal launch of the hover patrol will be carried out at the office of the commissioner. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd provided six hoverboards to enable police personnel to better patrol the city’s busy thoroughfares.

The hoverboards are equipped with digital display, wireless remote control, LED lights, speed-control systems, bicycle light, and charging systems, and have a top speed of 18 km/hr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
security Christmas
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp