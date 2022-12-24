Police heighten security in Kochi ahead of Christmas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Christmas holidays are upon us and large crowds have been thronging the city’s leisure and shopping hotspots. From the evening of December 24, city police will deploy additional forces, including plainclothesmen, to ensure public safety and security.

Special patrol units will be deployed in crowded places such as Marine Drive, Broadway and Fort Kochi. Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said full-scale security arrangements will be in place during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the city.

Special squads will enhance patrolling in the coming days and security personnel have been directed to check suspicious bags. The anti-narcotic wing has heightened surveillance and special drives will be conducted to check the activities of drug rackets and traffickers looking to cash-in on increased demand.

Officials said strict action will be taken against those found to be creating public nuisance and resorting to operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The police will also introduce hoverboards from Saturday for patrolling busy streets.

The formal launch of the hover patrol will be carried out at the office of the commissioner. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd provided six hoverboards to enable police personnel to better patrol the city’s busy thoroughfares.

The hoverboards are equipped with digital display, wireless remote control, LED lights, speed-control systems, bicycle light, and charging systems, and have a top speed of 18 km/hr.

