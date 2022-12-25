Home Cities Kochi

Doctor among three hurt in hospital brawl over newborn’s death in Kochi

The relatives alleged that the baby died due to lack of proper treatment even though the woman was moved to the hospital on time.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three people, including a doctor, were injured as anger boiled over at a hospital in Muvattupuzha over the death of a newborn. The relatives of the mother of the deceased damaged hospital equipment. The police said a dispute between them and hospital authorities over the death of the newborn resulted in the commotion.

The woman, a native of Muvattupuzha, was admitted to Sabine Hospital on Friday. Hospital authorities said that immediately after admission she was subjected to scanning and the child was found dead on examination.

The relatives alleged that the baby died due to lack of proper treatment even though the woman was moved to the hospital on time. Hospital authorities said the woman was not admitted on the day prescribed by the doctor, sources said.

