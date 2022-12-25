Kerala: Two killed after car plunges into lagoon at Malayattoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two men died after the car in which they were in plunged into a lagoon at Malayattoor on Saturday morning. The deceased are Srinivasan, 48, of Upputhara and Binu, 42, of Murikassery, Idukki. Both were employees of a private ayurvedic establishment in Perumbavoor.

The accident took place in the foothills of Manappattuchira when the duo, along with their colleague Akhil, was on a visit to their firm’s sub-centre in Malayattoor. When Akhil, a native of Iringole, went out to meet the staff at the sub-centre, Binu started the vehicle. However, he soon lost control and the car plunged into the lagoon, said eyewitnesses.

Residents immediately launched rescue operations and the fire and rescue services team also joined them.

But their lives could not be saved. The fire and rescue services teams from Perumbavoor and Angamaly were involved in the search operations.

After fishing out the car from the water, the victims were taken out by breaking open the door of the vehicle. The bodies of the deceased persons will be handed over to the relatives after conducting a postmortem.

“The inexperience of the person in driving is suspected to have caused the accident. However, we can’t reach a conclusion at this juncture. The Kalady police have registered a case and an inquiry is under way,” said a police officer.

KOCHI: Two men died after the car in which they were in plunged into a lagoon at Malayattoor on Saturday morning. The deceased are Srinivasan, 48, of Upputhara and Binu, 42, of Murikassery, Idukki. Both were employees of a private ayurvedic establishment in Perumbavoor. The accident took place in the foothills of Manappattuchira when the duo, along with their colleague Akhil, was on a visit to their firm’s sub-centre in Malayattoor. When Akhil, a native of Iringole, went out to meet the staff at the sub-centre, Binu started the vehicle. However, he soon lost control and the car plunged into the lagoon, said eyewitnesses. Residents immediately launched rescue operations and the fire and rescue services team also joined them. But their lives could not be saved. The fire and rescue services teams from Perumbavoor and Angamaly were involved in the search operations. After fishing out the car from the water, the victims were taken out by breaking open the door of the vehicle. The bodies of the deceased persons will be handed over to the relatives after conducting a postmortem. “The inexperience of the person in driving is suspected to have caused the accident. However, we can’t reach a conclusion at this juncture. The Kalady police have registered a case and an inquiry is under way,” said a police officer.