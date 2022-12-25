Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Two killed after car plunges into lagoon at Malayattoor

After fishing out the car from the water, the victims were taken out by breaking open the door of the vehicle.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovering the car that plunged into a lagoon at Malayattoor on Saturday| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two men died after the car in which they were in plunged into a lagoon at Malayattoor on Saturday morning. The deceased are Srinivasan, 48, of Upputhara and Binu, 42, of Murikassery, Idukki. Both were employees of a private ayurvedic establishment in Perumbavoor.

The accident took place in the foothills of Manappattuchira when the duo, along with their colleague Akhil, was on a visit to their firm’s sub-centre in Malayattoor. When Akhil, a native of Iringole, went out to meet the staff at the sub-centre, Binu started the vehicle. However, he soon lost control and the car plunged into the lagoon, said eyewitnesses.

Residents immediately launched rescue operations and the fire and rescue services team also joined them.
But their lives could not be saved. The fire and rescue services teams from Perumbavoor and Angamaly were involved in the search operations.

After fishing out the car from the water, the victims were taken out by breaking open the door of the vehicle. The bodies of the deceased persons will be handed over to the relatives after conducting a postmortem.

“The inexperience of the person in driving is suspected to have caused the accident. However, we can’t reach a conclusion at this juncture. The Kalady police have registered a case and an inquiry is under way,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Death
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp