Kochi's JLN stadium could have a Maradona pavilion, soon

Experience centre to be built with the support of Argentine football club Goldenball International LLC | Master plan almost finalised

Published: 25th December 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Diego Maradona

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: If all goes to plan, a pavilion at the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JLN) Stadium will be named after football legend Diego Maradona. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the stadium, has set in motion the proposal to honour the late Argentine.

The pavilion, to be named the ‘Maradona Experience Centre’, will be built with the support of Goldenball International LLC, an Argentine football club. The centre will be equipped with a holographic museum, an immersive tunnel that will take visitors back to Maradona’s life, a virtual reality experience of his goals, an interactive wall, and a Maradona store.

“The initial discussion with club owners was held online. They have shared a concept note on the design. If everything proceeds as planned, the Maradona Experience Centre will become a reality,” a source with the GCDA said.

This will be the first football legends pavilion in the state. “Though the design and concept were developed by the Argentine club, the responsibility to fund the project will be ours. We are looking for sponsors to implement the project, and discussions have already started,” the source said.

He added that using latest technology people will get to experience the legend’s on-the-field exploits. “Along with these facilities, a 360-degree video will be displayed at the venue. This will showcase the life story of Maradona.”

The move to implement the experience centre is part of GCDA’s plans to convert JNI stadium into a sports hub. “Though we have been able to witness some foreign players in action through the ISL, we are yet to get maximum exposure for our players. So we are planning to bring a few clubs from Argentina and Brazil to associate with Kerala. They will provide training to our young talent. A master plan to convert the stadium is almost finalised,” the source said.

GCDA will prepare the master plan with the backing of the physical education department of Aluva UC College. “Our aim is to transform JNI into a sports hub. The stadium’s infrastructure facilities will be upgraded to meet new standards,” said C Chandran Pillai, chairman, GCDA.

