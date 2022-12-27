DJ parties to come under excise radar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To check flow and abuse of drugs on the occasion of New Year celebrations in the state, the excise department has come out with a set of strict guidelines for hotels, resorts and even management companies which are planning to organise DJ parties.

According to excise officials, all hotels, bar hotels, resorts and event management groups must inform the excise department about DJ parties being planned for New Year to prevent the use of drugs.

A set of guidelines issued by the department said CCTV cameras should be installed at the dance floor, entrance and exit point where DJ parties are held.

KOCHI: To check flow and abuse of drugs on the occasion of New Year celebrations in the state, the excise department has come out with a set of strict guidelines for hotels, resorts and even management companies which are planning to organise DJ parties. According to excise officials, all hotels, bar hotels, resorts and event management groups must inform the excise department about DJ parties being planned for New Year to prevent the use of drugs. A set of guidelines issued by the department said CCTV cameras should be installed at the dance floor, entrance and exit point where DJ parties are held.