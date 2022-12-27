Holy Mass stir: Bishops warn of ‘strict action’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry and Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy apostolic administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath have expressed their sadness and pain over the protests that took place at Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica on December 23 and 24. According to them, the incidents at the Basilica crossed all limits.

“The act of using Holy Mass as a means of protest is a gross indiscipline. Strict action will be taken against those who indulged in the act that made a mockery of Holy Mass and also tarnished the holiness of the church,” said the bishops in a statement issued the Syro-Malabar Media Commission.

“The unjustifiable action by a group of priests and laity who are against the unified Holy Mass approved by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church is very distressing. We would like to appeal to the protesting priests and also the laity to refrain from such acts,” the statement said.

