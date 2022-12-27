Home Cities Kochi

Holy Mass stir: Bishops warn of ‘strict action’

Published: 27th December 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry and Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy apostolic administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath have expressed their sadness and pain over the protests that took place at Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica on December 23 and 24. According to them, the incidents at the Basilica crossed all limits.

“The act of using Holy Mass as a means of protest is a gross indiscipline. Strict action will be taken against those who indulged in the act that made a mockery of Holy Mass and also tarnished the holiness of the church,” said the bishops in a statement issued the Syro-Malabar Media Commission.

“The unjustifiable action by a group of priests and laity who are against the unified Holy Mass approved by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church is very distressing. We would like to appeal to the protesting priests and also the laity to refrain from such acts,” the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp