UDF meeting in Kochi on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF coordination meeting will be held at Hotel Abad, Kochi, on Friday at 10am. The meeting of the Opposition allies is being convened to finalise on the protests being planned against the LDF government. It will also take stock of the prevalent political situations in the state, including the financial allegations raised against LDF convener E P Jayarajan, buffer zone issue, the Niti Ayog’s decision to scrap the Rubber Board, backdoor appointments and fall in crop prices.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan boat with Rs 300 crore worth narcotics seized near Gujarat coast: Indian Coast Guard
No one is made CM on basis of caste: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks: Claims man who performed autopsy
Karnataka HC restrains Boman Irani and Classic Legends from using the "Yezdi" trademark
BSF jawan beaten to death in Gujarat for protesting against daughter's obscene video; seven held