UDF meeting in Kochi on Friday

Published: 27th December 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF coordination meeting will be held at Hotel Abad, Kochi, on Friday at 10am. The meeting of the Opposition allies is being convened to finalise on the protests being planned against the LDF government. It will also take stock of the prevalent political situations in the state, including the financial allegations raised against LDF convener E P Jayarajan, buffer zone issue, the Niti Ayog’s decision to scrap the Rubber Board, backdoor appointments and fall in crop prices.

