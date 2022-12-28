Buds & duds of 2022

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

TNIE reporter Steni Simon takes a look at some key city projects that took off and ones that got stuck in sloth

Canal revival, waterlogging

The much-touted canal rejuvenation project under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System was conceived in November 2019, with the aim of addressing waterlogging woes in the city and better utilising the water bodies for navigation purposes.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is the nodal agency for the project and the estimated cost of the project funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is Rs 1,528.27 crore. Of this, Rs 672.65 crore has already been allocated.

Status: Three years after starting the paperwork, it remains a non-starter.

City waits for modern abattoir

In order to resolve the issue of extensive unauthorised and unhygienic slaughtering in the city, the Kochi corporation selected an agency for preparing the detailed project report for the modern slaughterhouse proposed at Marakkadavu in Mattancherry in 2018. However, the project is yet to take off. The State Pollution Control Board issued a show-cause notice to the corporation in September last year to shut down the illegally functioning slaughterhouse at Kaloor. After a long wait, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had given nod to the corporation to set up a modern abattoir at Kaloor, and the project was to be executed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Status: The project is yet to get clearance

Water Metro project

Kochi Metro Rail Limited’s Rs 819-crore Water Metro project – connecting 38 jetties on 10 islands off the city – was supposed to be commissioned in December 2020. But, the ‘expected launch’ was pushed multiple times, and April 2022 was set as the launch deadline.

Status: Despite the terminals being ready and the first batch of five electric boats made at the Cochin Shipyard delivered, the services have not yet been opened to the public. Trial runs, however, are under way on the High Court-Vypeen route. Other routes covering Vyttila and Kakkanad are nearing completion. The terminals at Cheranalloor, Eloor and Chittoor are also nearing completion. The structural works at Fort Kochi have been completed and the work has entered Phase II. Meanwhile, the work of the terminal at Mattancherry is yet to gather steam.

Thammanam-Pullepady road

The Thammanam-Pullepady road under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) is a 3.68km corridor, which is expected to augment the much-needed east-west connectivity in the city. As per the plan, it would be a four-lane stretch linked to MG Road and NH Bypass.

Delay in issuing a government order on changing ownership of the road from the local self-government department to the public works department (PWD) has hampered the project proposed decades ago.

Rajendra Maidan

One of Kochi’s iconic spaces, Rajendra Maidan remains closed to the public. In 2014-15, the GCDA set up a “controversial” laser show. It came to a halt due to technical glitches within a couple of months.

Biomining at Brahmapuram

An allocation of Rs 54 crore has been made for biomining waste at Brahmapuram. Biomining is the technique of extraction and segregation of minerals and useful materials from waste.

Status: Hit by multiple delays, the “work is progressing”, according to the corporation.

Waste-to-energy plant

Even after seven years of mooting the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant project to be set up in Brahmapuram, the Rs 510-crore project is yet to be implemented. In April 2018, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had laid the foundation stone for the project, conceived under the public-private partnership model. However, as the private partner failed to raise funds even by 2020, the government asked the corporation to cancel the agreement. Though a new firm was roped in about two years ago, the detailed project report for the project has not yet been completed yet.

Ro-Ro service

Sethusagar-1, one of the two roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels plying on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, recently stopped its service. The vessel owned by the corporation and operated by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Limited (KSINC) was launched in 2018. A few months ago, Sethusagar-2, which was plying on the same route, also stopped service.

Biennale postponed

The opening of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s (KMB) main venues got delayed until December 23 from its original launch slated for December 12. Over 50 invited artists of the biennale wrote an open letter expressing their “concern and shock” at the way the event unfolded this year.

Status: Open

Hits

Petta- SN

Junction Metro Service commences

Kochi Metro’s new line from Petta to SN Junction, which was constructed under Phase I- A extension of the Metro project, was thrown open to the public in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 11.2km Phase II corridor of the project.

Junction Metro Service commences Kochi Metro’s new line from Petta to SN Junction, which was constructed under Phase I- A extension of the Metro project, was thrown open to the public in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 11.2km Phase II corridor of the project. Business jet terminal

The country’s largest business jet terminal was launched recently at the Kochi international airport the fourth in the country to have such a facility. The project was completed in just 10 months, at a budget of Rs 30 crore.

The country’s largest business jet terminal was launched recently at the Kochi international airport the fourth in the country to have such a facility. The project was completed in just 10 months, at a budget of Rs 30 crore. Kochi played host to the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23, with 10 franchises participating in a gala event at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty.

The country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd, was commissioned into the Indian Navy as ‘INS Vikrant’.

The 2.2 km-long Marine Drive walkway, renovated by Cochin Smart Mission Limited, open to the public

