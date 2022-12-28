Home Cities Kochi

Buffer zone: MLA TJ Vinodh writes to Kochi Corp

He said nearly 2,500 buildings, including the High Court, located near the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, will be affected if the buffer zone rule is implemented.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when controversy is raging over the demarcation of 1-km buffer zone around
wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, Ernakulam MLA TJ Vinodh has asked the Kochi corporation to express its concern as the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary is situated within the limits of the civic body.

He said nearly 2,500 buildings, including the High Court, located near the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, will be affected if the buffer zone rule is implemented.

“As per the government order, local bodies have to inform the forest department if there are any buffer zones that come within inhabited areas. For this, a committee comprising ward members, forest officers, and village officers should be constituted. However, no steps have been taken by the authorities,” Vinodh stated in a letter to Mayor M Anilkumar. He said the last date for submitting objections is January 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Anilkumar Kochi Corp
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp