Buffer zone: MLA TJ Vinodh writes to Kochi Corp

KOCHI: At a time when controversy is raging over the demarcation of 1-km buffer zone around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, Ernakulam MLA TJ Vinodh has asked the Kochi corporation to express its concern as the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary is situated within the limits of the civic body. He said nearly 2,500 buildings, including the High Court, located near the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, will be affected if the buffer zone rule is implemented. “As per the government order, local bodies have to inform the forest department if there are any buffer zones that come within inhabited areas. For this, a committee comprising ward members, forest officers, and village officers should be constituted. However, no steps have been taken by the authorities,” Vinodh stated in a letter to Mayor M Anilkumar. He said the last date for submitting objections is January 7.