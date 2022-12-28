Hanging wires pose serious threat again; couple has narrow escape

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hanging overhead cables of television and internet service providers continue to pose a threat to the public in the city. Sabu K B, a resident near Karikkamuri, and his wife, Sindhu T P, met with an accident when a low-lying cable coiled around Sabu’s neck on Layam Road in Marine Drive on Monday evening.

“I was heading home after picking up my wife when a cable entangled around my neck. We both fell on the road and suffered minor injuries. Luckily my wife was wearing a helmet. I had a narrow escape as I was riding the bike slowly,” said Sabu, a former contractor of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

He has filed a complaint with the Kochi corporation and the Central police station regarding the incident. Describing the incident as horrific, Sabu said, “It is the negligence of the authorities who permit television and internet service providers to lay cables in an irresponsible manner.” The cable was not there while he was going to pick up his wife. “I had passed by the stretch 20 minutes ago and there was no cable. I don’t know from where it appeared,” said Sabu, who is still struggling to recover from the shock.

This is not the first incident of the month. “A couple of weeks back, a motorcyclist fell on the road after being entangled in a dangling cable,” said Sabu.

In July, the Kerala High Court had issued an order to the corporation secretary directing to remove the overhanging cables within six months.

Sabu K B

“The works standing committee and engineering wing of the corporation removed 60% of overhead hanging cables in the city,” said Sunitha Dixon, chairperson of the public works standing committee. “But a couple of weeks ago, the task was assigned to health committee workers, citing workload in the engineering department. I had expressed my dissent on the matter,” she added.Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, Padmaja S Menon, councillor representing the area, said that dangling cables pose a serious threat. “After the Kerala High Court issued an order to remove low-lying cables, Kochi corporation tasked a team of engineers with the work in and around the city. “Almost every week I get complaints from the residents in my division regarding low-lying cables,” she added.

OVERHEAD CABLE WIRE ACCIDENT

December 26, 2022: Sabu K B, a resident near Karikkamuri, and his wife, Sindhu T P, met with an accident when a low-lying cable wire coiled around his neck on Layam Road

July 5, 2022: A school bus narrowly escaped a major accident in Maradu when an electric pole fell on the vehicle.

June 26, 2022: Alan Albert, 25, of Fort Kochi, died after overhead cables snapped by a moving truck at Chembumukku on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch slit his throat.

KOCHI: Hanging overhead cables of television and internet service providers continue to pose a threat to the public in the city. Sabu K B, a resident near Karikkamuri, and his wife, Sindhu T P, met with an accident when a low-lying cable coiled around Sabu’s neck on Layam Road in Marine Drive on Monday evening. “I was heading home after picking up my wife when a cable entangled around my neck. We both fell on the road and suffered minor injuries. Luckily my wife was wearing a helmet. I had a narrow escape as I was riding the bike slowly,” said Sabu, a former contractor of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. He has filed a complaint with the Kochi corporation and the Central police station regarding the incident. Describing the incident as horrific, Sabu said, “It is the negligence of the authorities who permit television and internet service providers to lay cables in an irresponsible manner.” The cable was not there while he was going to pick up his wife. “I had passed by the stretch 20 minutes ago and there was no cable. I don’t know from where it appeared,” said Sabu, who is still struggling to recover from the shock. This is not the first incident of the month. “A couple of weeks back, a motorcyclist fell on the road after being entangled in a dangling cable,” said Sabu. In July, the Kerala High Court had issued an order to the corporation secretary directing to remove the overhanging cables within six months. Sabu K B“The works standing committee and engineering wing of the corporation removed 60% of overhead hanging cables in the city,” said Sunitha Dixon, chairperson of the public works standing committee. “But a couple of weeks ago, the task was assigned to health committee workers, citing workload in the engineering department. I had expressed my dissent on the matter,” she added.Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar was not available for comments. Meanwhile, Padmaja S Menon, councillor representing the area, said that dangling cables pose a serious threat. “After the Kerala High Court issued an order to remove low-lying cables, Kochi corporation tasked a team of engineers with the work in and around the city. “Almost every week I get complaints from the residents in my division regarding low-lying cables,” she added. OVERHEAD CABLE WIRE ACCIDENT December 26, 2022: Sabu K B, a resident near Karikkamuri, and his wife, Sindhu T P, met with an accident when a low-lying cable wire coiled around his neck on Layam Road July 5, 2022: A school bus narrowly escaped a major accident in Maradu when an electric pole fell on the vehicle. June 26, 2022: Alan Albert, 25, of Fort Kochi, died after overhead cables snapped by a moving truck at Chembumukku on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch slit his throat.