Motherly embrace in drapes, wraps

KOCHI: The Vypeen Water Metro jetty is filled with art. And it was here national award winner Nanjiyamma came down to inaugurate an art exhibition curated by Raga collective, an NGO of Thiruvananthapuram-based Maithri Srikant.

The exhibition is based on a wrap concept that displays the yarns of mothers, spun by love as its central theme. “We have taken those sarees, worn by our mothers, weaved by artisans carefully, and displayed the loving embrace of each of this wrap here. It is a nostalgic trip to our warm childhood,” says Maithri, the curator.

Nanjiyamma who reached here also donated one of her colourful drapes — in red — to the central artwork titled ‘Mother’s Wrap -Embraced in Love’. A pentagon formed of wood, where hung the sarees from the collections of various prolific personalities, including Shashi Tharoor, Resul Pookutty, Sanju Samson, Keerthy Suresh, and now Nanjiyamma.

“Sarees worn by mothers are displayed here. I have also included my mother’s and grandmother’s wraps too. Also, a saree that I wore for my Valagappu. The saree also is designed by me. It is associated with one of my precious memories from my archive of life,” she says.

The exhibition celebrates womanhood, nostalgia, freedom, sustainability, power struggle and so on. And each piece and installation is centred around a theme. There is one titled ‘In The Name of Freedom’ celebrating women freedom fighters of India.

A painting titled Heirloom Her Loom or Hair Loom depicts a woman whose dark hair has gotten stuck on a loom. “She is either stuck and has given up or is trying to gain freedom, trying to free her hair from the loom. We can interpret it either way,” explains Maithri, who also runs the sustainable boutique, Vedhika.

