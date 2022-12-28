Rs 300 crore project for Vypeen-Munambam coastal protection: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is exploring possibilities of including the Rs 300 crore Vypeen-Munambam coastal protection project with funding support from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) or National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

The project will help protect the coast and sustain the livelihood of the fishermen, he said while attending a discussion held on the Cusat campus on Tuesday. The study by Madras IIT has recommended an offshore breakwater project that includes the construction of seawalls and groynes to protect the coast, said Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation managing director P I Sheik Pareeth.

A fishing village and a 150m fish landing centre will be established at Malippuram Chappakadavu as part of the project. Two groynes will be built for coastal protection. Though the natural beach exists only for four months in this area, the construction of the groynes will help maintain it for eight months.

Two groynes and a fish landing centre will be built at Njarakkal also. At Veliyathamparambu, the seawall will be strengthened to reduce coastal erosion. A fishing village will be set up and a facility to keep the fishing craft will be provided.

A series of six groynes each will be built at Puthan Kadappuram and Syed Mohammed beach. The existing seawall will be strengthened and one groyne will be built at Aniyil beach.

The seawall at Ayyampilly and Arattukadavu will be strengthened. Offshore geotubes will be constructed at the Valappil coast. Syed Mohammed beach, Kuzhuppally beach, and Raktheswary beach will be developed as tourism centres.

