Accused lands in net four months after murder

Police officials suspect that the accused was hiding in Coimbatore after the murder and recently returned to Kochi.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four months after a man was hacked to death at a night eatery near Ernakulam North overbridge, police nabbed the murderer from the city on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Suresh, 38, of Chungath, Mulavukad. He murdered Neendakara native Edison, 35, after a drunken brawl on August 3. Though the police had issued a look-out notice against Suresh, he remained elusive.

However, the investigation team received information that Suresh was seen in front of a liquor shop in Kochi. Based on the input, a team from Ernakulam Central police station reached the spot and took Suresh into custody. He was under the influence of liquor when he was brought to the police station.

Police officials suspect that the accused was hiding in Coimbatore after the murder and recently returned to Kochi. Suresh was involved in multiple criminal cases including a murder-attempt incident last year. He will be produced before the magistrate court on Thursday.

