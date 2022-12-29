Home Cities Kochi

Vanishing village  

Through ‘All Is Water And To Water We Must Return’, Sahil Naik attempts to reframe memory, displacement and accept the lost identity

Published: 29th December 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sahil Naik’s work transports the story of a village named Curdi and its people to the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale. The life-scale sculptural installation recreates a lost world. With 5.1 sound and three original compositions from the village, Sahil recreates the village and documents the story that reframes memory, resists erasure and attempts to restore the identity of a land and its people. 

In 1961, soon after Goa got its liberation from Portuguese rule, the state’s  first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar commissioned a modern dam. Though there were concerns about how the reservoir would submerge 20 villages, forests, mangroves, fields and water bodies around it, the dam was built.

Ten years later, the water levels started to rise, submerging the landscape bit by bit. The villagers were forced to move and over 3,000 families were relocated. In the 1980s, during the summer, when the water level went down, Curdi, one of the abandoned villages resurfaced, giving space to its former inhabitants. Since then, every summer, hundreds return when the water recedes. 

Sahil has been working with the people of Curdi for the past seven years, documenting the landscapes and oral histories. “Curdi is a village adjacent to mine. I have tried to look at the stories of the elders who know the village before its submergence, the impact of climate change and the water on the structures, and the changing rainfall patterns and flash floods. My work is a collective history of the community that once lived in Curdi,” he says. 

Sahil worked with the natives, converted their stories into lyrics and composed three folk songs. “The village now exists only in their memories. Due to global warming, the landscape keeps changing and the water is getting hotter. In the next five to six years, the entire village will vanish. For the coming generations, there won’t be any trace of their village. I have just collected all the memories and created a reservoir of them,” the artist says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp