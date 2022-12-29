Wings like butterflies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the love for paintings that made Ezhupunna-native Selin Jacob participate as a volunteer in the previous Biennale. Now, she is back in the familiar land of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry participating in the mega art fair donning the cap as an artist.

Selin’s work is displayed as part of the Students Biennale, a platform for budding talents. And she succeeded in enchanting the audience with her work depicting the world of butterflies. Selin’s exhibition at the Biennale comprises seven paintings and an installation, titled ‘Feel The Moment’. All the works centre around one common theme butterflies.

These beautiful winged creatures and their surroundings are the subjects chosen by Selin, a postgraduate in sculpture from Thiruvananthapuram Government Fine Arts College. Her works display an amazing range of creativity, whether it be the beautiful and elegant colours of butterflies or the vivid description of their habitat and survival all fall under the lens of this young artist.

“Human influence on nature is affecting small beings, including insects. Still, some manage to overcome this efficiently. Butterflies who retain their life amid such changing surroundings is the theme,” says Selin.

Selin’s childhood experiences are revealed through the installation.

“During a specific time, Itch Mite could be found in great numbers in trees around the house. When the heat from the sun rises, they will come down slipping through a thread. If they come in contact with the body then it gets very itchy. That period when even playing is impossible is reflected in ‘Feel The Moment’,” she says.

Since Selin’s creation involves multiplying Itch Mites, her work is set to last the whole Biennale. The young artist is recreating new Itch Mites every day. The installation made using iron rods and accompanying materials is at Mattancherry Trivandrum Warehouse. And her paintings are displayed at Mattancherry VKL Warehouse.

