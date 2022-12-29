Wishing you a Happy Politicking New Year!!

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Total politics is what Mallus are known for. Living up to the legacy, it’s been a rollercoaster ride of politicking in Kerala this year. Right from indulging in petty politics to being accused of not being politically correct, none were spared. Obviously, ‘politics in party politics’ had to take a back seat this time around.

Wonder what could be the politics that pushed back even seasoned politicians? Let’s take a look. Right from Kanayi Kunhiraman to Nambi Narayanan, S Hareesh to P T Usha, Adoor Gopalakrishnan to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Fr Theodosius to Bishop Inchananiyil, and SilverLine protestors to Elanthoor guys, it’s politics all the way! And then, of course, an odd bit of controversies that made certain politicians stay relevant, like the Constitutional remark by Saji Cheriyan or the south and north comparison by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran.

In fact, the silver lining in the entire politicking business was, of course, SilverLine, no pun intended. Or rather, the controversial yellow stones that occupied the prime slot in media space after being erected at even inside some houses. The SilverLine business later gave way to another protest at the southern tip of the state, wherein fishermen led by the Catholic Church were up in arms against the Vizhinjam seaport project. The end of 2022 is seeing a similar uprising along the high ranges with the (anti?) buffer zone saga.

Such agitations have had a chaotic effect on the development versus environment debate, due to its intrinsic contrarian politicking. At a time when a new breed of apolitical politicians has emerged, the year-end is witness to a worried or should we say, confused lot of seasoned/traditional politicians who are finding it difficult to keep pace with the ever-changing political horizons. While Opposition parties found it too tricky to endorse (or not endorse, as the case may be) this new breed, those in power have had no qualms whatsoever in dismissing anything and everything that they perceive as anti-establishment, which not surprisingly, seems to cover the entire spectrum of all that is not Left.

Politically incorrect remarks were mostly reserved for those treading the spiritual path, as Fr Theodosius of the Latin Church made a ‘seemingly innocent’ terrorist remark against a minister, while Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil warned of imminent bloodshed to prevent the government from marking ecologically sensitive zones around protected forests.

The cultural realm too was not spared from murky politicking, with absolutely no dearth of petty quarrels. If S Hareesh was attacked by right-wing forces for the ‘seemingly political’ decision by the Vayalar award panel to bestow upon him its award for ‘Meesha’, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman once again hogged the limelight when he declined the Left government’s maiden Kerala Shree award.

In such a backdrop, can cinema fall behind when it comes to indulging in its own brand of politics? If veteran auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan chose to play down student agitations over caste discrimination at K R Narayanan Film institute as he felt the incumbent director comes from a ‘good family’, popular director and Chalachithra academy chairman Ranjith created headlines after his ‘seemingly sarcastic’ remarks comparing his IFFK critics with dogs.

And If you thought sports and science were holy cows, you are wrong. A slew of senior scientists openly lashed out against former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for his reportedly tall claims in the movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Even the news of athlete P T Usha’s Rajya Sabha entry was termed political by a state minister. On the crime front, the Elanthoor human sacrifice had journos tracing the politics of criminals with each crime being projected as an off-shoot of some political affiliation, depending on whose side one was on.

The icing on the cake was of course provided by the seasoned politicians undoubtedly. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emerged as the real Opposition to the Pinarayi government, sidelining both the UDF and the BJP. An off-hand remark by Saji Cheriyan cost him his ministership, while a jocular remark by K Sudhakaran got tainted as regionalism. Politicking hence reigned supreme on all fronts. And something tells me, this is not the end of it. So with fingers crossed, here’s to a ‘politicky’ 2023, hoping that good sense, truth and harmony would prevail in the end.

Pen-pointing

Stories, satire, sarcasm... TNIE journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes

KOCHI: Total politics is what Mallus are known for. Living up to the legacy, it’s been a rollercoaster ride of politicking in Kerala this year. Right from indulging in petty politics to being accused of not being politically correct, none were spared. Obviously, ‘politics in party politics’ had to take a back seat this time around. Wonder what could be the politics that pushed back even seasoned politicians? Let’s take a look. Right from Kanayi Kunhiraman to Nambi Narayanan, S Hareesh to P T Usha, Adoor Gopalakrishnan to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Fr Theodosius to Bishop Inchananiyil, and SilverLine protestors to Elanthoor guys, it’s politics all the way! And then, of course, an odd bit of controversies that made certain politicians stay relevant, like the Constitutional remark by Saji Cheriyan or the south and north comparison by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran. In fact, the silver lining in the entire politicking business was, of course, SilverLine, no pun intended. Or rather, the controversial yellow stones that occupied the prime slot in media space after being erected at even inside some houses. The SilverLine business later gave way to another protest at the southern tip of the state, wherein fishermen led by the Catholic Church were up in arms against the Vizhinjam seaport project. The end of 2022 is seeing a similar uprising along the high ranges with the (anti?) buffer zone saga. Such agitations have had a chaotic effect on the development versus environment debate, due to its intrinsic contrarian politicking. At a time when a new breed of apolitical politicians has emerged, the year-end is witness to a worried or should we say, confused lot of seasoned/traditional politicians who are finding it difficult to keep pace with the ever-changing political horizons. While Opposition parties found it too tricky to endorse (or not endorse, as the case may be) this new breed, those in power have had no qualms whatsoever in dismissing anything and everything that they perceive as anti-establishment, which not surprisingly, seems to cover the entire spectrum of all that is not Left. Politically incorrect remarks were mostly reserved for those treading the spiritual path, as Fr Theodosius of the Latin Church made a ‘seemingly innocent’ terrorist remark against a minister, while Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil warned of imminent bloodshed to prevent the government from marking ecologically sensitive zones around protected forests. The cultural realm too was not spared from murky politicking, with absolutely no dearth of petty quarrels. If S Hareesh was attacked by right-wing forces for the ‘seemingly political’ decision by the Vayalar award panel to bestow upon him its award for ‘Meesha’, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman once again hogged the limelight when he declined the Left government’s maiden Kerala Shree award. In such a backdrop, can cinema fall behind when it comes to indulging in its own brand of politics? If veteran auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan chose to play down student agitations over caste discrimination at K R Narayanan Film institute as he felt the incumbent director comes from a ‘good family’, popular director and Chalachithra academy chairman Ranjith created headlines after his ‘seemingly sarcastic’ remarks comparing his IFFK critics with dogs. And If you thought sports and science were holy cows, you are wrong. A slew of senior scientists openly lashed out against former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for his reportedly tall claims in the movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Even the news of athlete P T Usha’s Rajya Sabha entry was termed political by a state minister. On the crime front, the Elanthoor human sacrifice had journos tracing the politics of criminals with each crime being projected as an off-shoot of some political affiliation, depending on whose side one was on. The icing on the cake was of course provided by the seasoned politicians undoubtedly. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emerged as the real Opposition to the Pinarayi government, sidelining both the UDF and the BJP. An off-hand remark by Saji Cheriyan cost him his ministership, while a jocular remark by K Sudhakaran got tainted as regionalism. Politicking hence reigned supreme on all fronts. And something tells me, this is not the end of it. So with fingers crossed, here’s to a ‘politicky’ 2023, hoping that good sense, truth and harmony would prevail in the end. Pen-pointing Stories, satire, sarcasm... TNIE journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes