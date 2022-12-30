Cold-blooded friends

Kripa Sara Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Managing a pet becomes an even harder task. This factor alone has made cold-blooded animals and birds an attractive option for many. Small birds like different varieties of parrots, hamsters, reptiles and spiders are becoming popular. Iguanas, ball pythons, golden kings (spiders), tarantulas, black and white tegus, and turtles (specific ones only) are the most popular purchases. They need space but not too much, which enables them to move around.

Reasons for keeping exotic pets

Owning a non-conventional pet makes people curious, as they are new and not as familiar as cats or dogs. So, it’s a whole new world and a whole new set of behaviours. And some revel in discovering new facets about their cool, new pets.

People who are allergic to fur can freely raise these animals. They also don’t need to be walked, though they need a bit of time out of their cage. These pets have a relatively longer lifespan than most regular pets, which lets the owners get attached without worrying about losing them fast.

Then there are a set of people who want to own these animals for show purposes and to flaunt their money. “So if one is not passionate about having them as a pet, then don’t buy and torment it,” conveys Dr Ashwathy, who is a certified veterinarian for exotic animals.

Caution

With popularity comes scams. “A lot of people come here to get their pets treated, and that’s when they learn that it is illegal to own that particular animal as a pet,” says Dr Ashwathy. So being extra careful is very important. Make certain that the pet you purchase has the “Parivesh” certification from the forest department.

Some exotic pets in vogue

Iguana

Iguanas are reptiles from the lizard family and resemble dragons. They are 30 to 45 centimetres in length and weigh up to 4 kg. Despite their intimidating appearance, they are quite affectionate, especially with those they feel safe with. Iguanas are herbivores, which eat leaves, and in the wild, they eat wild fruits and other plants. A baby iguana costs around Rs 6,000.

Turtle

Turtles are amphibians, enabling them to live on both land and water. However, because they are cold-blooded, they require a tank that is at an appropriate warm temperature. They like eating plants, and there are many recipes on the internet for salads for turtles. Their lifespan is 20–150 years, depending on the kind of species.

Ball pythons

Ball pythons are currently among the most popular exotic pets. They are domesticated by the breeders, which makes them safe. People can own them as they have evolved into home-friendly. They can be raised in a room, or a large, spacious terrarium. “The cost of these animals varies with age,” says Richard George, an exotic pet service provider.

Spider

Tarantulas and golden kings are the most commonly sold spider varieties. They can be trained and domesticated. They can live for up to 25 years. The price starts from I5,000 according to the type and colour.

