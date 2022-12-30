‘Funding winter’ hit startups

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: 2022 was not a very good year for startups in Kerala. While some did well, a majority still had a long way to go in terms of attracting investments and breaking into the market. The war in Ukraine and the inflation back home, coupled with the recession, resulted in a funding winter that shrouded startups not just in Kerala but the entire country.

However, Robin Alex Panicker, CPO of Finotes, this year was better than previous years in terms of all parameters that he tracked. “A total of $249.33 million was raised to date from 30 deals. The average deal size was $8.31 million, though this figure doesn’t mean much as the number of deals is still below the optimal. Still, it’s the best to date,” he said.

“Out of the total $249.33 million, $198 million around 80% has been contributed by four companies,” he added. “Of the 30 deals, 19 deals were done in the first half totalling $196.65 million, and 11 deals totalling $52.68 million were done in the second half. That is a dip of 40% in deal count and a 73%in funding amount in the second half.

Startup mentor S R Nair said funding winter saw the startup ecosystem in the state get adversely affected. “The Ukraine war, inflation and recession led to a funding winter by the middle of the year. The startups that were affected the most were the ed-tech companies. Though during the Covid lockdown ed-tech companies saw a boom, the period after restrictions were lifted was the start of a bad patch,” he said.

In Kerala, no major impactful startups have come up other than a handful of companies, he said. According to Robin, the names worth mentioning are Carestack, Open and Jiffy. “All these raised above $50 million last year. Genrobotics, Entri, Tooljet, Finsall and BuildNext are some of the companies that raised above $1 million,” he added. However, Nair said, “If we take into consideration the performance of the companies, we can say this was a slow year.”



