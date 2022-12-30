Home Cities Kochi

Pappanji undergoes facelift after BJP objects

Though the organisers maintained that there was no connection to the PM, they agreed to change its face.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pappanji, with its face removed, in Fort Kochi on Thursday. An artist repainting the face of the effigy | A sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pappanji, the effigy of the old man that is burnt during Cochin Carnival on New Year’s eve to usher in the next year, has courted controversy. BJP on Thursday alleged that this year’s Pappanji bears a resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irate BJP workers also took out a protest march to Fort Kochi, where around 15 artists are installing the 70-foot-tall effigy. 

Though the organisers maintained that there was no connection to the PM, they agreed to change its face.
BJP district president K S Shaiju said, “This year’s Pappanji symbolises humanity’s win over Covid pandemic. But what is the reason behind portraying it with the face of our PM? What message are the organisers trying to send? They have not only insulted the PM but also the nation.” He alleged some people with a fascist mindset had infiltrated the organising committee of the Cochin Carnival. 

“We asked the organisers to identify such people and remove them immediately. The committee has no political affiliation as it has members from all parties,” he said. The BJP also lodged a complaint with the Fort Kochi police alleging that the act aimed at disrupting the peaceful conduct of the carnival. Following this, the carnival organisers agreed to change the face of the Pappanji. 

However, they maintained that the Pappanji did not have any connection with the PM and that some people were creating unnecessary controversy.  “Nearly 15 artists are building the Pappanji in Fort Kochi. It doesn’t have any connection with the PM. How can we give it the same face as the PM’s? The work of the Pappanji was not yet over. Work in its beard and other facial work needs to be completed,” said Soly, the advisor to the Cochin Carnival committee. Artist Jais Geroge has designed the Pappanji that was built by Mulavukadu native Godwin along with other artists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Pappanji
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp