Pappanji undergoes facelift after BJP objects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pappanji, the effigy of the old man that is burnt during Cochin Carnival on New Year’s eve to usher in the next year, has courted controversy. BJP on Thursday alleged that this year’s Pappanji bears a resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irate BJP workers also took out a protest march to Fort Kochi, where around 15 artists are installing the 70-foot-tall effigy.

Though the organisers maintained that there was no connection to the PM, they agreed to change its face.

BJP district president K S Shaiju said, “This year’s Pappanji symbolises humanity’s win over Covid pandemic. But what is the reason behind portraying it with the face of our PM? What message are the organisers trying to send? They have not only insulted the PM but also the nation.” He alleged some people with a fascist mindset had infiltrated the organising committee of the Cochin Carnival.

“We asked the organisers to identify such people and remove them immediately. The committee has no political affiliation as it has members from all parties,” he said. The BJP also lodged a complaint with the Fort Kochi police alleging that the act aimed at disrupting the peaceful conduct of the carnival. Following this, the carnival organisers agreed to change the face of the Pappanji.

However, they maintained that the Pappanji did not have any connection with the PM and that some people were creating unnecessary controversy. “Nearly 15 artists are building the Pappanji in Fort Kochi. It doesn’t have any connection with the PM. How can we give it the same face as the PM’s? The work of the Pappanji was not yet over. Work in its beard and other facial work needs to be completed,” said Soly, the advisor to the Cochin Carnival committee. Artist Jais Geroge has designed the Pappanji that was built by Mulavukadu native Godwin along with other artists.

