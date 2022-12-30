Home Cities Kochi

Ruckus at church: Faithful divided over setting up of investigation commission

They demanded that the commission conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and take strict action against those who were involved in the ruckus. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Almaya Samrakshana Samithi on Thursday lauded the archdiocese officials’ decision to constitute an inquiry commission to investigate the untoward incidents that took place at Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. They demanded that the commission conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and take strict action against those who were involved in the ruckus. 

Meanwhile, the dissident group opposing the unified Holy Mass shot off a letter to the Pope and the Synod Bishops highlighting their refusal to adhere to the directive issued by the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy Mar Andrews Thazhath. 

Fr Jose Vallikodath said the people who had actually desecrated the Holy Qurbana and the altar were the ones who supported Apostolic Administrator Mar Thazhath and Fr Antony Puthuvelil. “All the desecration acts like the toppling of the altar where Pope John Paul II offered Holy Mass happened right in front of Fr Puthuvelil,” he said. 

Hence, the Ernakulam- Angamaly Archeparchy outrightly rejects the authority of the inquiry commission set up by Mar Thazhath, he added.

