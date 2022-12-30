War & play

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Iranian theatre director Behrouz Gharibpours’ drama ‘Everything In Its Proper Time’ came to life on stage with a bunch of students from the city enacting the impact of war on children in Malayalam. Directed by Sherly Somasundaram, the drama titled ‘Ellathinum Athintethaya Samayamundu’ was recently staged at Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram.

The anti-war satire drama was presented by the children’s theatre ‘Nam’ working under the CSK. Eighteen children from 11 schools participated in the production. The drama will also be staged at the Navrang Children’s Theatre Festival in Palakkad Town Hall on December 30 at Avinash Ravi, Haisam Binas, Aathish Gopal, B R Hemant, Madhav R Thampi, Diya Catherine Shiny, Gauri Praveen, Thanmayi, Archana Rajesh, Nalanda Krishnakumar, Aloka Floria, Athmiya Floria, Aswin Denny, Lekha C. Shetty, Malavika A R, Malavika Murali, Govind Vinod and Uthara Vinod were the performers. Manish T P (set), Sunitha Manoj (music), Jolly Antony (light and sound), Poorna B (technical assistance), Charu Narayanan who did makeup and costume were the other crew members.

